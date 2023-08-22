Home page World

From: Vivian Werg

Split

For generations, the lidos have been in the hands of the same families – and should remain so. But the EU wants to completely reorganize the awarding of concessions.

Munich – For most people, summer holidays mean: Tutti al Mare, everyone to the sea! A necessary cool down, because a currently oppressive Sahara whip is hitting the Italian boot and is already triggering a red alert in many cities. On many beaches in Italy it is then cramped in August. Rows of sunbeds and sunshades as far as the eye can see. Year in, year out, many Italians go to the same lido, often since childhood – the tradition of the regular lido is really celebrated here. Some of Italy’s dream beaches have bizarre laws that you should be aware of. In any case, it is advisable to adhere to certain laws and rules, otherwise the holiday in Italy will quickly become expensive.

But that is likely to change soon and the “stabilimenti balneari” could also fall into foreign hands in the future. Because at the end of 2023 the concessions for all Italian lidos will expire and Italy will have to open its beaches to the competition.

For many Italians, the lido is what the hangout is for others. © Imago

Battle for Italy’s lidos – foreigners can also participate in the future

The EU is demanding that Italy advertise the concessions across Europe from 2024 on the basis of comprehensible criteria. The country has been trying to circumvent the application of the Bolkestein Directive for 17 years. This was how the news channel nv reported, adopted in 2006 and regulates the “unrestricted, cross-border provision of services in the EU internal market”. For beach operators, this means that concessions can no longer be renewed automatically, as has been the case up to now. At the tender can, like that Southgerman newspaper writes, consequently applicants from all over the EU also get a chance.

And that’s exactly what beach operators fear. Not only could the epitome of their traditional beach culture fall into the hands of foreign investors, but a price spike could result. High prices are already worrying restaurateurs. There are plenty of examples of particularly high price increases.

Trouble about Italy’s Lidos: beach operators upset about the EU decision

The topic of Italy’s spiaggia is emotionally charged. The tempers of many Italian beach operators are currently heated, because from their point of view the beaches of Italy are a family affair. Some stand operators who have inherited the concession from their parents want to pass it on to their own children, as tradition has it. “The beach belongs to the state, but the bathing establishment is a private company that does not belong to the state or Brussels,” Alessandro Berton, president of the Unionmare Veneto association and owner of bathing establishments in Jesolo, Eraclea and Lido di Venezia, told the TV station.

“I have guests who have been coming to me for so long that they are almost family now. The reunion every year is something of a small celebration. People talk about what happened, they ask about the children, about the aging parents,” Mauro Vanni, owner of a Rimini lido and president of the Bagnini cooperative, tells us nv.

Beach baths in Italy: The implementation of the beach bath concessions is still uncertain

“It’s always said that the beach operators don’t want to face the competition,” he says. “But that’s not correct. We are tired of living in uncertainty for years. What we are asking for is a law that guarantees, should we not be re-awarded the concession, that we will get back the investments we have made over the years,” Vanni continued. Italy’s lidos are a lucrative tradition. The concessions are according to the Süddeutsche Zeitung inexpensive, the proceeds are many times over. According to the daily newspaper, an operating license is available from 2,700 euros per year. This is offset by an average annual income of 260,000 euros per lido.

Ranking: The 15 most beautiful and popular vacation spots in Italy View photo gallery

According to information from euronews A spokeswoman said Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had given assurances that the Italian authorities would implement European legislation very quickly. “This means that the national authorities will push ahead with the harmonization of Italian legislation with European regulations.” However, the last word does not seem to have been spoken yet. According to the broadcaster, the right-wing Meloni government has postponed the end of the concession system by a year and extended it until 2024. (Vivian Werg)