The “Parents’ Guide for Autism”, which includes a set of important instructions and instructions to help people with autism to deal with their children’s illness, indicates “symptoms” that may appear on people with autism as a result of financial, psychological and social pressures, or failure to adapt during the first stage of the child’s diagnosis, stressing That “calls for a professional to be consulted and to seek help from him.”

The guide calls on those with autism to pay attention to their health and psychological status, and to take good care of themselves, stressing that maintaining their emotional balance and psychological stability protects them and their children (people with autism and their other siblings) from complications, which helps them to fulfill their role in treating their children and integrating them into society.

On April 2, the United Nations General Assembly declared the World Autism Awareness Day, with the aim of highlighting the need to help improve the quality of life for those suffering from autism, so that they can live life to the fullest and be part of the society in which they live.

The term autism refers to a set of characteristics that make those who have autism have a different health, behavioral and psychological nature, and it is a neurological condition that appears in early childhood and accompanies the patient for life. It can occur in any individual, regardless of gender, race, or socioeconomic status.

The “Parents’ Guide to Autism”, prepared by a group of specialists and experts working at Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital, directs the care of those with autism to six symptoms that may appear on them as a result of the stress that increases due to their children’s illness.

Symptoms include trouble sleeping, lack of rest during sleep, the appearance of eating disorders, such as loss of appetite or inability to stop eating, or parents hearing from others that they have become nervous or aggressive, and the appearance of impulsive behaviors in them, or inability to Being able to control negative thoughts and consider that there is nothing worth continuing in life.

Experts advise people with autism, if they have a problem with their feelings during a certain period and feel difficult to practice their usual life, to seek help from specialists, as “this kind of help can prevent the development of serious problems that parents and mothers may experience in the future,” pointing out that “Help can enable them to meet challenges more effectively.”

Specialists alert children with autism to the need for other children to care for.

They warn that the tremendous stress they are subjected to makes many of them unconcerned about the needs of their other children. They may feel that they do not have enough time and energy to do everything that needs to be done, as a result of focusing on the autistic child. Therefore, brothers and sisters of children with autism often face their own challenges, or feel neglected.

And specialists continue that parents expect their other children to understand the situation, at a time when these brothers and sisters need help in understanding the mysterious emotions sweeping them as a result of the changes that occur in their lives, which confirms the need for their support.

turning point

The authors of the “Parents’ Guide to Autism” explained that the stage of diagnosing a child with autism constitutes an important turning point in the life of his parents, in addition to the life of the child himself, and the lives of other members of his family. So that they are able to create a positive future for their child.

The most prominent symptoms of children with autism

Uncomfortable feeling

During sleep.

Eating disorders.

Parents turned into

Two nervous people.

The emergence of impulsive behaviors

at home.

Feeling of darkness.

The emergence of symptoms on people with (autistic child) needs to consult a specialist and seek help from him.

Parents maintain emotional balance and psychological stability that protects them and their children from complications.





