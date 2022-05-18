According to research developed by‘American Heart Associationgenetic tests could detect more than 1 million adults carrying a gene forfamilial hypercholesterolemiaa common genetic disorder that causes high low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, known as “bad cholesterol,” which can lead to a heart attack premature or even death.

The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal Journal of the American Heart Association, an open access peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association.

Familial hypercholesterolemia: here’s what the new research says

According to the American Heart Association, familial hypocholesterolomy is an inherited genetic disorder that affects how the body recycles bad cholesterol. As a result, the levels of LDL in the blood remain very high. In severe cases, levels can reach over 190 milligrams per deciliter (mg / dL) of blood in adults. The desirable level of LDL is less than 100 mg / dL. However, total blood cholesterol levels should be considered in the context of other known cardiovascular disease risk factors.

It is estimated that about 1 in 250 people in the United States may carry a gene for familial hypercholesterolemia. Among the individuals who own a familial gene for hypercholesterolemia, the average age for a first heart attack if left untreated is 50 for men and 60 for women, while the average age for a first heart attack in the general population it is 66 years for men and 72 years for women. There are rarer cases of people who can inherit two genes for familial hypercholesterolemia (one from each parent) who suffer from more serious complications, including bad cholesterol and major heart disease that have their onset in childhood or adolescence .

“Currently, most people are not diagnosed with familial hypercholesterolemia until they turn 50. If a young adult with familial hypercholesterolaemia is identified, they would likely benefit from earlier and more aggressive treatment to prevent heart attack and strokeSaid the study lead author Brandon K. BellowsPharm.D., MS, assistant professor of medical sciences at Columbia University in New York City.

The American Heart Association recommends

all adults 20 years of age and older to check their cholesterol and other traditional cardiac risk factors every four to six years, if the risk remains low. Familial hypercholesterolaemia screening is not standard and requires careful collection of additional clinical information or genetic diagnostic tests.

Genetic tests are available, however, it may be difficult to access for people who do not have health coverage. A 2020 American Heart Association scientific statement suggests that genetic testing for cardiovascular disease should typically be reserved for people who have a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of a condition and for those with a known genetic variant that causes the disease in their family.

In this study, the researchers estimated how many people with familial hypercholesterolemia could be identified if all adults were screened using clinical factors, such as cholesterol levels and the presence of early heart disease in an individual or close family member (parent). , sibling or child), both with and without genetic testing.

Researchers extracted clinical data and genetic test results for approximately 50,000 adults, aged 40 to 69, from the UK biobank collected between 2006 and 2010.. Through this work, they were able to estimate the likelihood that each individual would carry a genetic variant of familial hypercholesterolemia based on their clinical information. To estimate the genetic variants of familial hypercholesterolaemia in a US population that had no genetic test results, the researchers applied the relationships observed in the UK biobank to a dataset of nearly 40,000 adults (aged 20 and over) from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES).

The UK Biobank is a large biomedical database that includes genetic and health information on half a million people living in the UK. NHANES is a nationally representative sample of US adults, including people of various racial and ethnic backgrounds collected from 1999-2000 to 2015-2016.

To assess the performance of the clinical criteria in the US data, the researchers used criteria from the Dutch Lipid Clinic Network to rank people with definite or probable familial hypercholesterolemia based on a scoring system that combined a personal history of early heart disease; family history of early heart attack or heart-related chest pain (angina) in a sibling, parent or child; high levels of untreated bad cholesterol, with more points for higher cholesterol levels. Using this information, the results obtained are: • Clinical criteria alone identified 3.7 cases of familial hypercholesterolemia per 1,000 screened adults, while genetic testing alone identified 3.8 cases of familial hypercholesterolaemia per 1,000 screened adults. • When both clinical criteria and genetic testing were combined, 6.6 cases of familial hypercholesterolaemia were identified for every 1,000 screened adults. • In young adults aged 20 to 39 years, clinical criteria alone identified 1.3 cases of familial hypercholesterolemia per 1,000 screened individuals, rising to 4.2 per 1,000 when genetic testing was also included.

“We need to do more to support family hypercholesterolemia screening programs “Bellows said. “Screening for familial hypercholesterolemia should include clinical factors and genetic testing. Individuals with high cholesterol levels or with a family member who had a heart attack at a young age should undergo genetic testing for familial hypercholesterolemia. Early diagnosis and treatment of familial hypercholesterolaemia are the best ways to reduce the risk of early heart attack or stroke “.

The higher percentage of people identified through genetic testing added to the clinical criteria indicates that many people with a genetic mutation may not show the typical clinical picture at the time of screening. “This has been seen in other studies. Universal screening programs with genetic testing may be the best way to identify these individuals. However, this may not be practical and, therefore, screening targeted to specific groups such as young adults may allow for early identification and treatment of familial hypercholesterolemia.Bellows said.

A limitation of the study includes that the UK biobank dataset was an elderly population (aged 40 to 69 years) and most of whom self-identified as white. Therefore, the UK biobank dataset analysis may not be generalizable to different or younger populations.

Researchers are conducting follow-up studies to answer questions about the most useful and cost-effective strategies for screening for familial hypercholesterolemia, such as the best age to start screening and whether there is a difference in the number of heart attacks and strokes based on screening method, e.g. universal screening vs. close family members with familial hypercholesterolemia.