During an interview with Famitsu, the producer Makoto Asada has revealed that he wants to work on a new chapter of Famicom Detective Club.

Last May they were released for the first time in the West “The Missing Heir” is “The Girl Who Stands Behind”, A remake of the two chapters that make up the highly acclaimed saga that has never left the borders of Japan until now. During the interview Asada-san revealed that thanks to the work done for the realization of the remake he has expanded his knowledge on textual adventures, and would like to put them to good use. in a new chapter of the franchise.

Here is an excerpt from the interview:

Our goal for remakes was to make titles that were at the pinnacle of quality when it came to two-dimensional text adventures, which is why we used development techniques that we originally planned for other titles. Thanks to Nintendo and the development team that was provided to us was able to do the best possible work, we were very reckless. But how can we ever make something so excellent again? Fortunately we were able to gain a lot of knowledge on how this type of games work, an experience that we would like to use in the future for the realization of a new chapter of Famicom Detective Club.

At the moment it is just a hope from Asada-san, and Nintendo has not yet released official information regarding a possible continuation of the franchise. Looking forward to finding out if in the future we can get our hands on a new chapter of Famicom Detective Club we leave you with the review of the remake of the two episodes that make up the saga.

Source: Famitsu Street My Nintendo News