Fame | A new study gives a stark picture of the reputation of the favorite sport – Researcher points out the unhealthy phenomena of hockey

No talkingrape suspicions, racist slurs and vulgar expressions.

All those recent events seem to have had a strong impact on the reputation of Finnish hockey, which has clearly declined in the past year, and in some cases has actually collapsed.

Current perceptions of ice hockey can be seen from T-Media’s recent Trust & Reputation survey, which investigated Finns’ perceptions and views of key sports organizations.

The reputation of the sports organizations studied varied between good and moderate.

In a similar reputation survey a year ago, the General Rating of the Jääkieksoliito on a scale of 1–5 was 3.44. Now it is 3.26. Of the sub-areas, responsibility has fallen the most: now 3.16, a year ago 3.38 and management: 3.17–3.51.

“It is a significant decrease in the area of ​​management. The negative things that happen in the sport are not directly related to the Ice Hockey Federation, but they affect its reputation. Ice hockey must come to this day”, T-media’s senior adviser Nina Laakso says.

In the spring, hockey was rocked by an uproar, when the incident of racism that happened in the Pelicans boys’ junior match last November was revealed. The underage player said he was the target of racist yelling.

In the fall, the rape suspicions of two league players came to light. Women’s ice hockey has also been bubbling up.

The league’s CEO, on the other hand, demanded that the players keep quiet about the current league system.

“They embody an unhealthy situation in the sport, which the association’s management has a great opportunity to influence. The Ice Hockey Association received nine million euros in profit from the spring World Cup. Now it would be possible to invest in a genuine policy change for the sake of the economy, and it must be genuine”, says Laakso.

“Supposedly responsible action does not lead to a genuine result or change.”

Reputation was evaluated using eight components: administration, economy, management, innovativeness, interaction, products and services, workplace and responsibility.

Statement was conducted in the first three weeks of September as an electronic survey. 2,993 Finns between the ages of 15 and 65 participated in it.

From the sports federations, the five sports federations that received the most state aid in 2023 were selected for the research round: the Finnish Ball Federation, the Finnish Gymnastics Federation, the Finnish Hockey Federation, the Finnish Floorball Federation and the Finnish Sports Federation.

The reputation of each of the five sports federations had declined. After ice hockey, the second biggest loser in reputation was the Finnish Gymnastics Federation, which had the biggest decline in responsibility, management and administration.

In the survey, the respondents saw that the Gymnastics Federation is not sufficiently committed to the rules of fair play and ethical practices.

“A healthier and safer sports culture is required in gymnastics. Grievances must be addressed early and there must be tougher sanctions,” says Laakso.

“A study looking at Finnish sports organizations reveals that the importance of management has grown even more,” says Nina Laakso, senior researcher at T-Media.

Size The Finnish Olympic Committee, the Finnish Paralympic Committee and the Finnish Sports Ethics Center (Suek) were selected from the organizations covering Finnish sports.

At the Olympic Committee, almost all values ​​were in red a year ago, i.e. they received a weak rating. Only the economy was in yellow, i.e. moderate (3.45).

During the year, the results of the Olympic Committee have clearly improved. A year ago, the overall rating was 2.90, now it’s 3.01. Now red still had four points out of eight: administration, workplace, management and innovations.

However, the assessment of management had improved in the year by 0.11 units.

“The reputation of the Olympic Committee has increased. With the new management, it has avoided scandals and the situation has calmed down. The Olympic Committee is still expected to have stronger visibility and impact on important issues in society,” says Laakso.

“The Olympic Committee wants to be seen as a voice. The general value bases have become even more important than the mere promotion of elite sports.”

A year ago, the Olympic Committee suffered from reputational damage caused by the harassment scandal.

“The reputation crisis of spring 2022 was huge, but it had surprisingly little effect,” says Laakso.

Hurdle runner Viivi Lehikoinen applied for a large grant of 20,000 euros, but received 10,000 euros. Lehikoinen filed a rectification request.

Athletics has been on the rise as a sport, but it does not show as an improved reputation in the Sports Association. The General Rating of the Sports Association decreased slightly (3.21–3.24). All sub-areas were moderate, i.e. they fit between 3.00 and 3.49 on the scale.

According to Laakso, the answers may have shown what some athletes got or didn’t get scholarships.

The criticism is aimed at the sports association and not at the Ministry of Education and Culture, which decided on the grants, which decided on the sums according to the presentation of the Olympic Committee’s Top Sports Unit.

“It is interesting how the respondents across the board saw that the federations should remove from the administration direct support for athletes and also more equally for the junior side and female athletes,” says Laakso.

Floorball got a clean slate in the previous survey, as well as now (3.50–3.59). Floorball has avoided scandals and its reputation management is good.

About organizations the Paralympic Committee is seen as having a good reputation, although its reputation has fallen a bit (3.57–3.65).

Its value base is still good, even though the Paralympic Committee forgot apply for state aid in time. As a result of human error, the organization did not receive a state grant of around two million euros for 2023.

Because of this, the organization had to resort to layoffs, with which it saves around 100,000 euros.

Parasports got a good score (3.50–3.99) out of six items. Only the management and finances were reasonable.

Finland On the other hand, Suek’s overall assessment of the sports ethics center had risen slightly (3.29–3.26), although only responsibility was at a good level.

Suek’s activities are quite unknown to a large part of the public.

“Outside of sports, Suek is still seen as a very unknown player. It should be an active promoter of value discussion. It cannot be the task of a single sports association”, says Laakso.

The purpose is to continue the research every year in order to provide a basis for comparison and help organizations and associations to develop their activities.

“Citizens require more transparency and better leadership in the activities of Finnish sports organizations.”