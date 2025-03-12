FAMEDESA Search Foodex Japan 2025 expanding its presence in international markets. It is the most important International Food and Beverage Fair, where the Malaga meat giant reached 26% of the more than 136 million euros exported In 2024. It is already more than a third of its total turnover, estimated around 360 million euros.

Famadesa is the most representative organization of a business group created by Federico Beltrán. Its beginnings date back to 54 years ago, in a small slaughterhouse of CampanillasMalaga. As a business group, it is dedicated to the breeding, fattening, exploitation, sale and marketing of livestock; to the manufacture and transformation of articles derived from meat and other food products; to the processing and conservation of food, together with the commercialization, distribution and transport of products made to the final consumer.

Internationalization

The Japanese market represents only 3% of Famadesa’s sales, so there is still a margin of improvement in this country, and throughout the Eastern end. The presence in this fair is part of a broader internal strategy of internationalization, supported by public organizations such as the Spanish Institute of Foreign Trade (ICEX), with whom he attends this meeting as part of a group of Spanish meat industries.

The Spanish meat sector has experienced significant growth in Japan in recent years. According to ICEX data (Spanish Institute of Foreign Trade), exports of Spanish meat products to Japan reached a value of 200 million euroS in 2023, which represents a 15% increase compared to the previous year.

“We are convinced that participating in Foodex Japan 2025, is an excellent opportunity to present our products to an audience as diverse and demanding like this,” he said Guillermo BeltránDeputy Director and leader of the Famadesa External Commercial Team. “Japan is an important market for us,” he says, “we know that our products can meet the expectations of Japanese consumers, who value innovation, as much as tradition.”