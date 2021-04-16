The political parties have not waited for the start of the Madrid electoral campaign, on the 18th, to begin launching their entire dialectical arsenal among themselves and potential voters. Inaccurate, overly opinionated or openly false statements slip into the statements of the candidates and their fellow ranks. This is a selection of some of them.

Safety

Rocío Monasterio, during a party act in the Ciudad Lineal district, on April 11. Europa Press

Freedom is fine, but we don’t have security on the streets. The rest of the parties do not want to talk about this. Neighbors of all political signs, yes. Rocío Monasterio, head of the Vox list

Why is it opinionative

The available data suggest that citizen security is not one of the concerns of the Spanish. In the last barometer of the CIS, insecurity appears in the twenty-first place on the list of the perception of the main problems in Spain. Only 1.5% of those surveyed placed it among the three main problems of the State, far behind unemployment, the covid or problems related to politics. In January and February, before the announcement of the electoral advance and, therefore, that the issue of citizen security was introduced in the campaign by Vox, the CIS ranked it 33rd and 35th respectively.

Pandemic

Pablo Iglesias, during the pre-campaign event on LGTBI rights on April 16 in Madrid. Zipi / EFE

Why does Madrid have and has had the most scandalous accumulated incidence data? (And the most outrageous ICU occupancy data, and the most outrageous hospital occupancy data) Pablo Iglesias, head of the Podemos list

Why is it inaccurate

The covid data in the Community of Madrid are among the highest in Spain. But they are not what Iglesias calls “more scandalous.” Regarding the incidence accumulated since last September, Madrid ranks third, with an average of 263 people who have contracted covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants, behind the Basque Country (273) and Navarra (267). It does hold the first place in the average daily income, with 2.2 people admitted per 100,000 inhabitants since last September. But it is not the one with the worst occupancy data in the ICU either: it is the second with the highest figures, behind Ceuta.

Covenants

Edmundo Bal, at the Getafe Central suburban station, on April 16. Isabel Infantes / Europa Press

There is not a single Cs deal with Vox anywhere. Edmundo Bal, head of Cs list

Why is it false

Ciudadanos has signed with Vox and with the PP the pact of the budgets of the Junta de Andalucía for 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Immigration

Rocío Monasterio, during a rally in the Plaza de España in Leganés, on April 15 / EP ALBERTO ORTEGA / Europa Press

A pensioner in Madrid who is charging 400 euros does not have these 4,700 [que tiene un menor extranjero no acompañado] to live Rocío Monasterio, head of the Vox list

Vox makes a distinction between minors under guardianship: it separates foreigners, whom it criticizes, from Spaniards, when both are served by the same health care network. In addition, it plays with the idea that they receive these amounts directly, when in reality they are items destined for the organizations or institutions in charge of their protection. Regarding the calculation, Vox estimates the expenditure that the Community of Madrid pays for each unaccompanied foreign minor based on the average of the amounts approved by the Madrid Governing Council to take in these children and adolescents in recent years. For example, in the Governing Council of September 10, 2019, an item of 24 million euros was approved to attend between 120 and 144 minors at the same time for two years, so that the expenditure per place results in an average of about 8,000 euros per month. The Governing Council of November 29, 2020 approved a budget of just over one million euros to open 29 places for minors during 2021, with an average per square of 3.014 euros per month. However, foreign minors do not have this money: it is the cost of maintaining the residence in which they stay, the salaries of teachers and caregivers, hired by external companies or organizations, and the expenses for food, clothing and other household goods. First need.

Electoral lists

The former Valencian deputy of Citizens Toni Cantó delivers a speech in San Sebastián de los Reyes, Madrid. Marshal / EFE

“Sánchez, Iglesias or whoever may try to stop the people of Madrid from voting, they may try to get me off the list, but they will not prevent me from holding a rally” Toni Cantó, former number five of the PP lists

Why is it inaccurate

The parties do not have the power to determine the composition of other people’s lists. The decision to exclude Cantó from the lists derives from a judicial decision based on an appeal filed by the PSOE (not by Unidas Podemos), which alleges that Cantó’s registration in Madrid was after the closing of the current census of this year and that, as he is not a voter, he cannot be elected. On Tuesday, the Constitutional Court admitted the appeal of the PP on the exclusion of the Valencian politician for his “special constitutional significance.” This Thursday, he has ruled against the popular ones and keeps the actor and politician out of the candidacy.

Coalitions

The spokesman for Citizens and candidate to preside over the Community of Madrid, Edmundo Bal, intervenes during a plenary session of the Congress. Emilio Naranjo / EFE

We are talking about a government in the Community of Madrid – I was quoting Ayuso before – that was working. We had been in government for almost two years and we were working Edmundo Bal, head of the Citizens list

Why is it opinionative

Despite the fact that the coalition in command of the Community of Madrid has endured two years, the clashes between the partners of the regional government have marked the legislature. As soon as the Executive was formed in August 2019, two appointments made both the PP and Cs. The vice-president, Ignacio Aguado, appoints Ángel Garrido —who left his party in the middle of an electoral campaign to sign for Cs— as the community’s transport advisor. Likewise, Díaz Ayuso announced the signing of Miguel Ángel Rodríguez as his chief of staff, despite his disagreements with Aguado. Less than a month after its directors took office, Cs allowed the Assembly to investigate whether Avalmadrid, an entity that facilitates access to credit for SMEs and entrepreneurs, irregularly facilitated a loan to a company owned by the president’s father regional. Unrest in the coalition continued during the pandemic. Aguado distanced himself from the management of the Ministry of Health, from the popular ones. The PP, on the other hand, removed the management of the residences from Cs. Finally, on March 4, Aguado’s party announced in the full Assembly that it would promote an equality law, without Ayuso’s knowledge.

Pandemic

Paloma Martín, during a plenary session of the Madrid Assembly in May 2020. Pool

When Madrid wants to speed up vaccination, Sánchez does not send the doses Paloma Martín Martín (PP)

In what is false

Madrid receives the doses that correspond to it by population as they arrive, the same as all the communities. The community has 6.64 million inhabitants, according to the INE, which is 14% of the 47.4 million that Spain has. According to Wednesday’s report from the Ministry of Health, with data from April 13, the community has received 1,786,515 doses of the 13,591,805 that have been distributed, which is 13.14%, then it is receiving depending on its population. On the other hand, the region was, in that report, the ninth with the most vaccines, 84.9% of those received.

Violence

Rocío Monasterio participates in a pre-campaign event in the Plaza de Oporto, in Madrid. Rodrigo Jiménez / EFE

What happened in the Vallecas event is the result of the attack by Iglesias’s cubs. That violence was directed by the leader of Podemos, and Pedro Sánchez allows it and supports it with his complicit silence Rocío Monasterio, head of the Vox list

In what is false

The Vox event, which was going to be attended by 70 people, according to the party itself, was protected by about 150 riot police. United We Can did not encourage any aggression. In addition, the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, condemned the violence. After the altercations, he said: “No type of violence, none, never takes place anywhere. Precisely what we all aspire to is a tolerant society, in coexistence and peace ”.

Unemployment

The general secretary of the PP, Teodoro García, at the headquarters of his party. Sergio R Moreno / Pool

[A Yolanda Díaz, vicepresidenta tercera y ministra de Trabajo] You leave the ministry with six million unemployed Teodoro García Egea, general secretary of the PP

Why is it false

March 2021 ended with 3.94 million people registered in the public employment offices, exactly 3,940,640, as the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, has responded to Teodoro García Egea. Neither does the figure from the last EPA (3,719,800 unemployed) match even remotely with the figure released by the general secretary of the PP: On that date the ERTEs covered 743,628 workers. The discouraged, although they declare themselves in favor of joining the work immediately, are not considered unemployed in the official methodology. Furthermore, the minister has not left her ministry. She continues to be Minister of Labor after the departure of Pablo Iglesias from the Executive.

Violence

Pedro Sánchez, at a press conference at the Moncloa Palace. ANDREA COMAS

[A Vox] The same party, yours, that calls on the military to carry out a coup Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government

Why is it false

Vox has not called for an Army insurrection. Hermann Tertsch, MEP of the formation, tweeted in January 2020: “These days it seems that all Zapatero’s accomplices from ETA Otegi to the communists Iglesias and Garzón are striving to make the application of Article 8 inevitable. Armed forces interrupt an obvious coup process of blowing up Spain as a nation ”. Podemos and Izquierda Unida (IU) filed a complaint before the Supreme Court, understanding that it was a harangue directed “to violate the current constitutional order,” but the high court rejected it.

Pandemic

Rocío Monasterio, during a plenary session of the Madrid Assembly. Chema Moya / EFE

The candidate has said that Vox did not support the state of alarm, “unlike” the PP. Rocío Monasterio, head of the Vox list

Why is it false

Vox supported the first extension of the state of alarm with its votes in Congress. Days before the declaration, he had already asked the government to consider decreeing it.

With information from Borja Andrino, Emilio de Benito, Laura delle Femine, Diego Estebanez, Miguel González, Manuel V. Gómez, Daniele Grasso, Xosé Hermida, Pablo Linde, Kiko Llaneras, Óscar López-Fonseca, Lourdes Lucio, María Martín, Juan José Mateo, Jessica Mouzo, Fernando Peinado, Elisa Tasca Y Brenda Valverde.

