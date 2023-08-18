Curtis, who at the end of 2017, at the age of 31, became the youngest elected prime minister in the world, was brought down by scandals in October 2021 at the same speed with which he ascended to the top of the pyramid of power.

In the midst of these scandals, Kurz announced his retirement from political life.

It is the first criminal charge against Curtis, now 36, who faces up to three years in prison.

Scandal details

The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement that Kurz is accused of giving false testimony in 2020 before a parliamentary committee that was seeking to find out whether he interfered in the appointment of a relative, Thomas Schmid, as head of a public holding company.

The Vienna District Court said that the trial of the former chancellor on this charge will begin on October 18, along with two other defendants, and added that the sentencing hearing will take place on October 23.

Cortes quickly denied the accusation against him.

He said in a statement on the “X” platform, “Twitter”, previously, that the Public Prosecution insisted on bringing this charge against him, “despite 30 testimonies of denial.”

He added, “The accusations are false, and we look forward to the truth appearing in court.”

Curtis had previously denied any role in appointing his relative to head the public company, but in the spring of 2021, text messages exchanged by the two men were leaked to the press indicating that they had discussed this appointment.

And this is not the only issue that troubles Kurz, as the judiciary suspects that he embezzled public funds to increase his chances of access to the chancellorship, by organizing fraudulent opinion polls and publishing articles praising him in influential popular newspapers.

But the investigation of this case is not over yet.

This scandal initially led to the downfall of the far-right former vice chancellor, Heinz Christian Strache, before Kurz joined him, who was forced to resign in October 2021.

Since Kurz’s resignation, the still-ruling conservative party has suffered a sharp decline in popularity, and the far-right has returned to become the first political force in Austria, according to numerous opinion polls.