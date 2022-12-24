False vaccinations to get the Green Pass, Madame and the tennis player Giorgi are also investigated

Investigate alleged irregularities in obtaining the green pass. Singer Madame and professional tennis player Camila Giorgi ended up in the investigation by the Vicenza prosecutor’s office into false anti-Covid vaccinations, which in February led to the arrest of three people, including two doctors.

According to reports from Il Giornale di Vicenza, the alleged crime against the singer and the tennis player is ideological fraud, due to alleged irregularities in the procedure for obtaining the green pass.

Both appear on the client list of one of the arrested doctors, even though they are not his patients. The investigators hypothesize that they may have gone to his studio in Vicenza for the sole purpose of obtaining the green pass, without being entitled to it.

It remains to be ascertained whether the two public figures carried out the vaccination or not. For the singer’s performances, at the time of the events it was sufficient to have a swab with a negative result to be able to work. The two doctors were released in the meantime, because the risk of repeating the crime had fallen.