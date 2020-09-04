“How often do you carefully double-check the taxi numbers from the app before getting in the car?” – This question was asked by the Moscow Department of Transport in its Telegram channel. According to the ministry, from June 4 to July 30, out of 586 taxi orders from various operators, a completely different car, not listed in the application, arrived 47 times. Why is this happening, Izvestia figured out.

– These cars often do not have a permit to operate a taxi. The number may differ by one digit or letter, but the operator no longer bears any responsibility if something happens to the passenger on the road. And in the event of an accident, it is almost impossible to compensate for the damage, since the illegal car does not have special insurance, ” the department said.

Fraudulent Shipping Leaders

InDriver, Gett and Citymobil had the most fake cars. Of course, all information about violations of this kind is immediately sent to the table of the capital’s prosecutor’s office.

An anonymous source, who has worked in the taxi industry for more than 10 years, told Izvestia that most aggregators disconnect the car from service within 2-4 weeks. That is, a machine already deprived of a permit can still fulfill orders. Fake documents are also added to the database of taxi drivers. According to the source, about 30% of taxi drivers worked this way a year and a half ago, especially in the cities near Moscow.

Photo: Izvestia / Alexey Maishev

There is no base for checks

It is quite easy to become a taxi driver. It is enough to connect to one or another taxi company – there are enough offers on the Internet. No personal presence is required, it is enough to send a scan of the passport. The driver is out of the question about checking the presence of criminal records or fines for traffic violations – “there is no access to the relevant databases,” say taxi companies.

– Now we are negotiating with the traffic police on the organization of an automated check of driver’s licenses of taxi drivers and car-sharing users, – explained in Yandex.Taxi.

On the traffic police website, you can check a taxi driver’s license, but this is done exclusively by hand, that is, hundreds of employees and many hours of work are needed to check a large array of data.

Photo: Izvestia / Alexey Maishev

In social networks, you can find advertisements for the sale of illegal accounts with fake documents, said Nikolai Kodolov, chairman of the Trade Union of Moscow Taxi Drivers.

As a result, according to the traffic police, in 2017, the increase in accidents involving taxi cars with injuries to passengers in Moscow was 30%. In 2020, this figure has grown to 80%.

“The victim runs in a circle”

The driver of Yandex.Taxi, with whom the human rights activist and expert of the OOPN Safe Capital Elena Grashchenkova got into an accident, got a job at the company “Lucky”, being under investigation for drug trafficking.

For three years Grashchenkova sued the company and won the case in 2019. This was the first time that the aggregator was found to be a defendant and awarded to pay compensation to the victim. how wrote then the media, the decision could change the entire taxi market. In addition, the process has shed light on many of the shadowy aspects of the taxi business.

– Now the carriers don’t care who drives the car: the main thing for them is to recapture the lease. The first legal entity is an aggregator. It lures the passenger into the app. Who are they selling customers to? The second legal entity is an LLC, which rents a car. These cars are branded, with permits and checkers. For 1500-2000 rubles per day. The third legal entity is the so-called “subscriber”. Its task is to cash out the money and transfer the cash to the driver. The passenger gets into the car, pays the aggregator. He takes his 25%. The rest of the money went to the “hookup”, which also takes its percentage (3-4%) for the sale of information services – this type of business from them and from the aggregator. “Subscriptions” are all registered somewhere at home addresses, it turns out that they are engaged in cash-in, there are hundreds of thousands of them in the country, ”Elena shared her findings with Izvestia.

Photo: Izvestia / Alexey Maishev

– If something happens – the driver attacks the passenger – the victim turns to the aggregator. The aggregator sends the passenger to the “plug-in”, and it is present only in electronic form, sends the passenger to a taxi company registered in some courtyard in a distant region. And then the victim runs in a circle, – said Grashchenkova.

What aggregators do

The number of fake cars is extremely small, the Citymobil press service said, stressing that such cases are observed in all aggregators.

– During the control measures, several vehicles with fake license plates were identified, which were connected to our service. Now we are investigating incidents and further adjusting the mechanism for identifying such vehicles and unscrupulous drivers. We are tightening control over the appearance of the vehicle and its compliance with all the necessary requirements, – the press service of Citymobil told Izvestia. The company emphasized that the safety of passengers and drivers is always in the first place and Citymobil is “in an open dialogue” with the Department of Transport.

Photo: Izvestia / Alexey Maishev

Now passenger safety is one of the tools of competition for customers among taxi services. The Moscow Taxi Trade Union noted that the Yandex.Taxi aggregator has long become the foremost in this area.

Yandex will check everyone

– “Yandex.Taxi” transfers orders to legal carriers – taxi companies and individual entrepreneurs – who have all the necessary permits for transportation. Integration with permission registers allows you to quickly track the relevance of such permissions in automatic mode. If the permission is invalid, Yandex.Taxi will disable the carrier’s access to service orders. As for violations, in fact, we have had technologies for a long time that track all this. For example, speed monitoring and maneuverability monitoring, ”Asya Panoyan, a representative of Yandex.Taxi, shared with Izvestia.

Photo: Izvestia / Alexey Maishev

It is about determining the route and speed of the vehicle using GPS. This information is overlaid on the map with speed limit markings. If the driver regularly exceeds the speed limit by 20 km / h or more, he receives a warning. If it is ignored, the algorithm closes the taxi driver’s access to the service orders.

Taxis will be regulated by law

A bill submitted to the State Duma by the chairman of the Committee on Transport and Construction Yevgeny Moskvichev is called upon to put things in order in the taxi industry. It is proposed to introduce a ban on the transfer of vehicles by taxi companies with permission to third parties. Hiring drivers will have to be done under the Labor Code

– No self-employed: self-employed cannot answer. The legal entity should be responsible. As for the aggregators, it will be written there that the aggregator is not exempt from responsibility, – Andrey Popkov, the chairman of the coordinating council of the taxi drivers’ trade union, a member of the Public Council of the Ministry of Transport of Russia, told Izvestia. Now the bill is due for a second reading in the State Duma, scheduled for September.