Davis Cup FinalsThe Dutch tennis players immediately face a disadvantage in the Davis Cup meeting with Finland. In the opening match, Botic van de Zandschulp had to beat world number 125 Otto Virtanen in two sets: 7-6(0), 6-4. As a result, there is now a lot of pressure on the other compatriots, primarily Tallon Greek Spoor.

Both players conceded virtually nothing to each other on their own serve from the start. In the first set, only Van de Zandschulp managed to force one break point at 4-4, but the 22-year-old Virtanen handled it well. Ultimately it became a tiebreak and the Finn quickly walked away. Van de Zandschulp hit two double faults and saw the tiebreak go to his opponent 7-0.

The Dutchman had to do everything he could to avoid falling further behind at the start of the second set. He served away a break point four times, but a service game later Virtanen scored. In the meantime, the world number 125 continued to dominate on his own serve and was allowed to finish at 5-4. In that game, Van de Zandschulp missed two more chances on the break, after which Virtanen decided the game in Finnish favor.

For example, captain Paul Haarhuis’ Davis Cup team in Split, Croatia, immediately faces a disadvantage in the meeting with Finland. Later in the day, the Dutch number 1 Greek track will take on the Finnish leader Emil Ruusuvuori in an important meeting. Tonight the doubles match is also on the program for Wesley Koolhof and Matwé Middelkoop.

It is crucial for the Dutch team to win the match against Finland, because in group D of the Davis Cup Finals there will also be meetings with Croatia and the United States in the coming days.

