She was born in Mallorca and raised her children bilingually: Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria seemed to lead a multicultural life. Now she admits that she is American, her real name is Hillary and that she was mainly on vacation in Spain.

E.t is the latest twist in an ongoing discussion in the US about identity and origins: Now actor Alex Baldwin’s wife has to admit that she has made her origins and ancestry more exotic than she is.

“I was born in Boston and spent my youth partly in the USA and partly in Spain,” said the 36-year-old on Monday (local time) in an Instagram video.

She grew up bilingual, which is why she also brings up her children bilingually. Her maiden name is actually Hillary, according to the 36-year-old. During her “numerous” stays in Spain, however, she always used the Spanish form Hilaria.

She later even made Hilaria her official name, as her family calls her that and there were also official documents with both names: “So I decided to merge these two names.”

The five children also have Spanish names

Alec and Hilaria’s five children also have Spanish names on the Yoga teacher’s Instagram page was until recently read: “Mama of five Baldwinitos” – Leonardo, Carmen Gabriela, Rafael, Romeo Alejandro and Eduardo Pau “. On a Website, on which Baldwin advertised her services as a motivational speaker, was also to be read on her résumé: “Born on Mallorca, grew up in Boston”, among other things the British “Guardian” researched.

The online discussion about Hilaria Baldwin’s origins – which is now also in Media like CNN headlines made – was inflamed by the fact that the busy Instagramer (870,000 followers) in Interviews sometimes with and sometimes without a Spanish accent had spoken.

In the past few days, numerous users had done research and found out quite a bit: For example, former classmates were identified who very well remembered going to school with a girl named Hillary Hayward-Thomas (and not “Hilaria”) – and that not even in Spain, but in Massachusetts.

A more detailed analysis of their attempts to speak Spanish also revealed inaccuracies. Mockery and scorn drew about a clip on itself, in which Baldwin speaks with a Spanish accent on the popular “Today” show, posing as a culinary expert on Balearic dishes. Among other things, she says: “We have very few ingredients. We have tomatoes, we have, um, as you say in English …., cucumbers. “

I was just misunderstood, she says now

It was not her fault that various media reports (including the Spanish magazine “Hola!”) Read about the celebrity couple – husband Alec is a well-known actor – that Hilaria Baldwin was born in Mallorca and is Spanish says the yoga teacher now in the Instagram video.

Reporters had “misunderstood” them. As a child, she was often on vacation in the country, and then relationships grew closer and closer. “Today my family lives permanently in Spain” – on Mallorca. That is why she speaks both languages ​​regularly and sometimes tends more to one, sometimes more to the other: “My accent is one of my insecurities.”

The young mother was partly ridiculed and partly criticized on social media. Many commentators from the conservative spectrum referred to other, albeit more serious cases of “identity theft” or “cultural appropriation”.

For example, the white professor Rachel Dolezal, who for years posed as an African-American, the former US presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, who claimed to be of Native American descent (which earned her the nickname Pocahontas from Donald Trump) and most recently the case of ( Jewish) history professor Jessica Krug, who claimed to be an “African-American” from the Bronx.

What all cases have in common is that evidently the (victim) status of minorities or an exotic origin as possible should generate attention and, in some cases, material benefits. In the case of Hilaria Baldwin, the material donations have now dried up for the time being: the successful Instagramer says she wants to cut down on her account for now.