The Colombian series “False profile” evidences a reality about social networks, shows the need to wear “masks” on these platforms in an erotic drama story that “hides a lot of humanity, a lot of ego, a lot of hate and a lot of greed”.

This was explained in an interview with EFE by the Argentine Julián Cerati and the Colombian Mauricio Henao, two of the actors who star in the Netflix series, who are convinced that many people “will identify” with the theme.

“It’s a story that hides a lot of humanity, a lot of ego, a lot of hate and a lot of greed, it’s very interesting and it’s rich in colors,” said Cerati, who plays the waiter Inti.

The series explains the risks of social networks, virtual relationships and the danger of not being able to differentiate between reality and fantasy.

“A fake profile can be something that works for someone at the moment,” and in this story, viewers will have to see if it works or not, said Henao, who plays Adrián Ferrer. This production of 10 chaptersshe added, is “full of sensuality.”

The Colombian production has a wide cast made up of Carolina Miranda, Rodolfo Salas, Lincoln Palomeque, Felipe Londoño and Víctor Mallarino, among many other actors who helped the intriguing plot of this new series.

The erotic drama was not easy to prepare, explained Henao to EFE, who was very nervous because he had never made a production of this genre.

However, he was grateful for having “some directors with maximum dedication” and that they had a coach who helped them on the “sexual and erotic” issue.

Pablo Illanes, creator of the series together with its directors Klych López Peña and Catalina Hernández, seeks to achieve the same level of success as other Colombian works such as “Pálpito” and “Ritmo salvaje”, in which some actors from “False Profile” worked. .

Carolina Miranda participates in the series “False Profile”. Instagram photo

COLOMBIAN PRODUCTIONS

For his part, Argentine Cerati, widely known by the Colombian public, stated that he is increasingly surprised by Colombian audiovisual works and that “each production continues to set the bar very high.”

The series, which was shot in Cartagena de Indias and Las Vegashas nothing to envy to productions from the United States or other markets “it can be seen in the photography, it can be seen in the assembly, it can be seen in every detail (…) and it seems to me a project of the highest quality”, Cerati considered.

Meanwhile, for the Colombian Henao, who is working in his country for the first time, it was “magical” to work in Colombia, where he was “quite impressed” by the level of production.

“The photography drove me crazy, which is what they are going to see in this series. I think Colombia is in the ‘boom’ right now, and it will continue like that,” he concluded.

