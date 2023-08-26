Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/26/2023 – 11:33 am

On the morning of this Saturday, the 26th, Congonhas Airport, in São Paulo, continues to have flights canceled or delayed as a result of the false hijacking alarm that was triggered on an aircraft of the Azul airline on the night of Friday, the 25th.

The alert, triggered at 8:50 pm from the cockpit of Azul flight 4277, which was heading from Recife to São Paulo, caused the airport to close and operations to be suspended for an hour and a half, according to Infraero.

On social media, Internet users complain about delayed flights. In Infraero’s departures and landings panel, some flights appear as canceled, but the company has not confirmed the reason for the statuses.

wanted by EstadãoGOL informed in a note that 12 flights had to be canceled this Saturday morning due to the “mesh adequacy” necessary after the incident.

The airline said that, yesterday, “there was a need for three flights to be switched to Viracopos Airport (VCP) and two cancellations. The company’s aircraft that were stranded in Congonhas due to the incident resumed their takeoff processes later.”

“GOL reinforces that it has been providing all necessary support to its customers since Friday night and remains available to assist them in whatever is necessary”, concludes the note.

Despite the fact that Infraero’s flight panel indicated some cancellations by Latam this morning, the company says that “its flights operate normally this Saturday (26/8) at Congonhas airport (São Paulo), after a temporary suspension of all operations at the airport last night (8/25)”.

Last night, the company reported that it had flights canceled or rescheduled as a result of the operation. “Despite the fact totally beyond its control, Latam offered all the necessary assistance to its customers with alternate or canceled flights,” said the airline.

Azul did not respond if it has canceled or delayed flights this Saturday as a result of the incident. The company only confirmed the suspicion of illicit interference and stated that the procedures for the situation “were followed by the company, by all institutions and authorities involved”.

Azul also stated that, after returning to normality, the aircraft continued to its destination position. “The customers and crew disembarked in complete safety.”

understand the incident

According to Infraero, the cockpit of the Azul flight mistakenly informed the airport control tower of a code that deals with “illicit seizure”, indicative of aircraft hijacking.

On alert, the Federal Police initiated the security protocol after the aircraft landed and airport activities were suspended. About 20 flights were affected during the intervention and dozens of others after it ended, due to the readjustment of the scale of landings and takeoffs. Airport activities resumed at 21:49.