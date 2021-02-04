Monsieur and Madame Legrand, a Belgian couple in their 50s, bought a house in 2019 on the small island of Yeu, on the French Atlantic coast, south of the port of Saint-Nazaire. The coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions that the government of France To deal with it, they stopped their plans to reform the house, which was in quite bad shape. In those parts, the Legrands included the construction of a small annex.

The couple presented the necessary documentation to request the planning permission to undertake their reform. Everything seemed on wheels when it exploded a scandal, which was originally limited to the small City Council that exercises authority over the island but which ended up bursting against the walls of the Belgian Royal Palace.

The permission to build the annex violates urban regulations governing the small island. It is about expanding the house towards the road. But the urban regulations oblige to leave a certain number of meters free from that route and some neighbors made allegations to the permit considering that the Legrand couple were being given urban freedoms that the other residents on the island did not have when they wanted to build or build reforms.

An image of the beaches of Sla de Yeu, in France.

The Belgian press tells that on January 26, during a meeting of the City Council, the councilors discussed the scandal. And that Patrice Bernard, head of the opposition (five of 27 councilors) asked if “it is enough to be a majesty to violate the law and fill our natural heritage with cement with the complicity of the authorities.” Faces of astonishment. Your Majesty?

Then the secret that unleashed a cataract of criticism was released. The local authorities explained that Monsieur and Madame Legrand are, in reality, nothing less than Felipe and Matilde, kings of the Belgians. And that they had requested the planning permit under a pseudonym to preserve anonymity on the island and that had been granted to them in August of last year.

The urban planning authorities then explained, according to the newspaper this week Le Monde, that to the house, of 200 square meters, an annex of 40 square meters would be added, next to the road, because that is precisely where the two members of the security service that the Royal House wanted to have at the service of the kings would sleep when they were on the island.

Exceptions

The Mayor’s Office explained to Bernard that the planning permit is legal in principle because the regulations allow exceptions to the general rules “for collective facilities of general interest”, as if the small 40-square-meter construction were an educational or sports venue.

The local authorities also explained to the Belgian press that the prefect – a superior authority appointed directly by the central government – ordered the mayor to allow construction, which also violated another rule: the annexes to the main residences, on that small island, cannot exceed 30 square meters and this reaches 40.

The Belgian public television RTBF, which has taken the matter with a mixture of political scandal and humorous matter (for the pseudonym sought by the kings to hide their identity), collected testimonies from local residents.

They complain about the exceptions made to the kings of the Belgians but at the same time they are happy to be neighbors of monarchs. The Belgian Royal Palace confirmed that the Legrand marriage is indeed a pseudonym behind which Matilde and Felipe Saxe-Cobourg-Gotha, kings of the Belgians, were hiding.

