Lucas and his twin sister had nothing but pencils and notebooks in the old champagne colored Peugeot 505 they lived in for 6 years. That car, melted, discarded in a corner of Villa Urquiza, was his roof on stormy nights. And their seats, a desk to do school homework. Even those four wheels had arrived when his family stayed on the street and his mother thought that Lucas and Nayla had to continue living near the Enrique de Vedia school No. 5. Because they could miss everything except school. At the end of Primary, in December 2015, the Cesio family was Clarín’s cover. Lucas then said that all his classmates and teachers knew where they lived and that they invited him to lunch and brought him clothes. For him, as for many other boys, school was and is essential. Because the social value of education far exceeds learning: it is the family’s computer. Must it then be an essential service? While the unions are discussing whether or not to return to class, the Minister of Education Nicolás Trotta has already stated that this is a fallacious discussion.

False for whom? Did they ask Lucas what school means to him? Faced with a call from this newspaper, the boy – who is now in high school at Media No. 1 Federico García Lorca – replied: “I prefer a thousand times to go back to school, to face-to-face. It is not the same to study at a distance, over the Internet, because you get distracted, you lose focus, you do not connect, you lose your rhythm. The truth is, last year I studied very little, and this year I hope to make up for lost time, with a teacher who will explain everything to me in person “.

He says it, who knows what every hour of his time is worth when he puts on his romper and leaves his house (now he lives in a real one) to do plumbing work. Or like when he lived in 505 and sat on the last bench in the school where he sometimes fell asleep from exhaustion. False? Ask Lucas.

For the picture. Lucas, in 2016, in the family hotel where he moved when his story was known.