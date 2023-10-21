Genoa – «Gratarola must resign. Enough with him and Toti passing the buck.” While Gianni Pastorino of Linea agreed with Gratarola’s words «they are a patch worse than the hole», the Democratic Party goes further and asks for the head of the Health Councilor after the case of the fake medical doctor at the Bordighera emergency room (click here to read the story). And he does so after the words of the councilor to Il Secolo XIX on the case (here is the interview). For the secretary Davide Natale this is a failure to assume responsibility.

Secretary Natale, but is it the regional councilor’s fault if a scammer passes herself off as a doctor?

«But I wonder, what does the department have to do with it then? In his interview with Secolo XIX, Gratarola gives responsibility left and right, except to the political side. And instead politics must answer for what happens, for better or for worse. And then hearing people say “but he hasn’t visited many people” makes your skin crawl.”



In your opinion, is the problem due to the management of that garrison entrusted to private individuals?

«No, it’s a deeper problem: too many professionals today flee the public sector, particularly in emergencies. And for paid doctors the requirements are lower.”

But the councilor, although against the token operators, recognizes that they are the only way to guarantee certain services today.

«But if specialists don’t participate in the competitions, will it also be because we have emergency rooms that look like they’re in a war zone? But who would be responsible if not those who have been governing healthcare for eight years and proceeding with patchwork?”.

You as the center-left have governed even longer before. And if it were your turn tomorrow, what would you do? A stop to all private operations?

«Let’s try not to fall into caricatures of the positions so dear to Toti. We have always said that we need integration between public and private sectors, but resources must be invested primarily in the public health system. Let’s talk about new hospitals: why are we focusing on partnership operations that will cost our local health authorities for decades?”.

Why doesn’t the public have the money to do them?

«But it’s not true, the resources must be used correctly: in 2021 108 million were allocated for healthcare construction and with the Felettino operation in Spezia they are using them to exit the hospital financing system. This, for example, is something we will never do. And then we need to carry out checks, make professionals work in a better environment. The Region spends on bread and circuses but when a family is in difficulty, superfluous expenses are cut and we focus on the essentials.”

The Pnrr and Speranza’s healthcare reform have given money for community homes but without worrying about who will have to work there.

«It’s a shame that other regions have faced the problem and today already have a functioning network in the area, having hired before. Here we will have part-time territorial services because they are managed by hospital doctors. Come on, we are among the last in spending on prevention, 20% of Ligurians spend more than 500 euros a year on tests, the failure of first Toti and then Gratarola is evident.”

I deduce that you will vote against the socio-health plan arriving in the regional council.

“But of course, it’s a copy and paste of national documents that says nothing about how to stem the escapes beyond the region which cost us 50 million a year or how we plan to stem the waiting lists.”