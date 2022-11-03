More than four years of debate at the court of Naples, seventh section president Ciampaglia, and only on Wednesday did the requests for the conviction of the prosecutors Capuano and De Simone arrive in the trial on false invoicing in football which involves several Serie A managers and also footballers and agents. The investigating magistrates asked for two years and eight months of imprisonment for agent Alessandro Moggi, one year and one month of sentence for Adriano Galliani – at the time of the events at AC Milan -, and one year for the president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis.

For other presidents, however, the representatives of the prosecution asked for absolution: among them the president of Lazio, Claudio Lotito, the former president of Fiorentina, Andrea Della Valle, and the Percassi of Atalanta. Request for acquittal also for all the players involved in the trial including the Argentine striker Ezequiel Lavezzi. Everyone is investigating the hypothesis of false invoicing in the management of relations between clubs and players’ agents in the years between 2009 and 2014. The mechanism consisted of a triangulation between the companies that purchased, the player and his agent. This at the time of the signing – according to the investigators – assumed the role of consultant of the club that bought the player’s card. This allowed the latter to cut costs on his agent, making the entire cost fall on the club, with fictitious operations. Many of these investigated operations have ended in statute of limitations and only those between 2013 and 2014 are evaluated. Now the word in the trial passes to the defense.