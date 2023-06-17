More and more Italians grappling with the food intolerance. We are facing a sort of ‘epidemic’ or other factors and even the dreaded ones may be hiding behind this increase fake news? To clarify the many contradictions and scientific truths is Mauro Minelli, specialist in Clinical Immunology and Allergology and co-coordinator of the Jean Monnet School of Medical Graduation in Nutrition Sciences Department of European Studies. “It must be said loud and clear that certainly intolerances are not responsible for overweight and obesity and that such conditions areinstead, to be considered tendentially pathological, with a multifactorial etiology – explains Minelli to Adnkronos Salute – And, on the other hand, the ‘real’ food intolerances are, compared to the uncontrollable roars of the charlatans, decidedly more contained in terms of numbers and frequency”.

Official data dimension the phenomenon providing, “compared to an uncertain estimate according to which one in five Italians would be convinced of being intolerant or allergic to some food, numerically much more limited real indications, identifying – specifies the expert – only in 4.5% of the adult population, i.e. one person out of 500, clinical histories attributable to real adverse reactions to food”. On the other hand, according to Minelli, “it is also true that this system which has been progressively implemented over the last few years, albeit based on misleading assessments, now represents (as reported by the reference scientific societies) a real business valued at around 300 million euros, with around 4 million bogus exams performed in a year and with a growth of 8-10%, again on an annual basis“.

“Although not to be ignored, the topic must therefore be appropriately sized and above all placed in the scientifically correct context of true intolerances, therefore documentable with validated diagnostic tests, among which enzymopathy must certainly be included, which involves a gradual and progressive reduction of lactase levels in the intestine.In Italy – he observes – the estimated cases of lactose intolerance appear to be in constant growth, reaching more than 40% of the population with particularly high prevalence peaks in the southern areas”.

‘False and mystifying that associating food intolerance diagnostics with obesity treatment’

“The reasons for the objective increase in intolerances seem to be many and varied and may refer to a ‘poor’ diet possibly

based on non-natural foods, to the varied composition of foods for cultivation techniques, to the use of chemical fertilizers, to the use of preservatives, sweeteners or other additives. But – warns Minelli – in the face of all this, it is also necessary to consider the equally uncontrolled proliferation of the so-called food intolerance tests, that is, that set of very alternative practices generally implemented by non-medical personnel, completely unreliable and based much more on the imagination of the variegated and heterogeneous world of operators than on science”.

“Among the various statements related to the subject, one of the most false and mystifying (but also the most profitable in commercial terms) is the one that associates the diagnosis of food intolerances with the treatment of obesity. The most classic procedure is to make the patient who (or, more frequently, she) gains weight because he is intolerant or, perhaps, allergic to one or more specific foods – denounces the immunologist – The practice of the pseudo-analysis consequently carried out leads to exclusion diets as a result of which the patient perhaps even manages to lose a few kilograms, but only for having eaten less and certainly not for having eliminated one or more specific foods unearthed by the tests that the Ministry of Health has already officially defined as ‘without scientific foundation’ and, therefore, unreliable .

“One of the most popular tests is certainly the ‘kinesiological’ test which evaluates the variations in muscle strength that the subject under examination should undergo, perhaps by holding a fruit, a sandwich or, perhaps, a vegetable in his hand from time to time ; the ‘vega test’ which, on the other hand, analyzes the variations in skin conductance resulting from contact with a food considered to be at risk – lists – The ‘cytotoxic test’ performed on blood, which examines any changes in the shape of the white blood cells contact with food; and then again the ‘cardio-auricular reflex test’, the ‘iris test’, ‘hair analysis’, ‘bioresonance’ and others. And all these tests are so unreliable that , if the same test were to be repeated after a very short time on the same subject, it is possible that completely different results from those achieved only a few hours earlier would be obtained”.

The doctor-patient alliance in the correct management and prevention of adverse reactions to food

How to protect yourself? “The doctor-patient alliance in the correct management and prevention of adverse reactions to food – replies Minelli – Particular attention must therefore be paid to the correct and competent management of pathologies connected to food, for which scientifically correct diagnosis is progressively enriched and perfected the armory of diagnostic protocols harmonized and validated by probative scientific evidence”.

“Even the patient who is potentially allergic, rather than ‘intolerant’, however, has specific obligations which cannot fail to foresee his faithful and convinced alignment with the prescribed dietary regime, avoiding autonomous decisions or ‘do-it-yourself’ practices and rigorously and consistency of all the indications, provided by interconnected doctors and nutritional biologists, concerning eating habits at home and away from home and lifestyles.It will also be – suggests Minelli – also read the labels carefully, detect any hidden allergens ; carefully recognize and weigh possible predictive symptoms of a possible adverse reaction (mounting itching, urticaria, edema, air hunger, difficulty swallowing, alteration of the tone of voice) and, therefore, always keep life-saving drugs available for medical emergency. It must – he concludes – be the patient’s care to always declare his allergy to the restaurant managers, requesting, if anything, the list of ingredients used to prepare the meals before taking them”.