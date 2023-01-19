They were willing to certify false injuries to defraud insurance companies: four people were arrested and four emergency room doctors were suspended on charges ranging from criminal conspiracy to insurance fraud to corruption.

The Carabinieri of the Operational Unit of the Rome Center company who carried out a precautionary custody order issued by the Rome investigating judge, at the request of the prosecutor.

The four arrested are under house arrest, while the doctors – who provide aid in various hospitals in the capital – have been suspended for periods of 6 and 12 months.

During the investigations, also carried out through the instrument of telephone interceptions, serious indications of guilt towards the “gang” emerged: they ensured that injuries to the victims of road accidents were certified, and then divided the proceeds of the insurance, which came to liquidate even 10 thousand or 20 thousand euros.

The investigators have brought to light a real “tariff” with fees ranging from 300 to 500 euros for each accident.

At least 50 accidents would have been artifacts, for a total of 250 people involved. The economic damage that is estimated to have been caused to the insurance companies is around 2 million euros.