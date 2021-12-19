Molinari, accusations by the Brazilian ambassador to the director of La Repubblica: “It conveys untruthful information”

“Dear Director Maurizio Molinari, in an article published in the “Affari & Finanza” journal of la Repubblica on Monday, December 13, I was amazed to note the statement that the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) had a decline (sic) of 4.9% in 2021. L ‘such inexplicable trend in the Brazilian economy this year would also be followed by a drop of 1.8% in the next year, according to the same article “, thus begins the letter from the Brazilian ambassador to Rome Helio Ramos addressed to the director of Republic Molinari in which data and numbers published in the columns of the newspaper are contested in relation toBrazilian economy.

“The latest estimates of the IMF – continues the letter – cited by the newspaper as the source of the reported data, are that Brazilian GDP will show a POSITIVE variation of 5.2% in 2021, and of 1.52% in 2022. Why don’t you stay no doubt: the IMF expects Brazil to grow both in 2021 and in 2022 ”.

The accusation made by the ambassador is that “The prestigious newspaper la Repubblica has conveyed untrue information”.

“A gross error that most of the educated readers of the newspaper will not have failed to notice, who know that Brazil, like most of the world’s economies, presented negative numbers in 2020 and positive in 2021. Unfortunately, the data errors mentioned in the text signed by Daniele Mastrogiacomo are repeated in a suggestive graphic that accompanies the article, weakening the hypothesis of a typing error “.

It is not the first time that the director Maurizio Molinari is targeted by representatives of foreign states. From April 2020 the accusation by the Kremlin not to write correct news. The then director de The print he was accused of an article published in the Turin newspaper that spoke of Russian aid in Italy in the most acute moment of the epidemic. The reasoning made in that piece was that the Russians used the health emergency to steal sensitive information from our country. The Italian government immediately sided with the newspaper directed by Molinari, stressing the Italian “press freedom”.

The letter from the Brazilian ambassador concludes as follows: “As a respected director of a press vehicle that exerts such an influence on Italian society, you will understand the seriousness of the liability for compensation placed on those who transmit incorrect information as if it were truthful. Whether it is out of respect for the truth or in defense of the newspaper’s reputation, I am certainly not the only one expecting from la Repubblica a correction of the false data published on 13 December last “.