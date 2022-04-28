False gynecologist placed ‘Colombian sticks’ as contraceptives

In the state of Aragua, in central Venezuela, a man forged a medical degree and he defrauded at least 25 women by putting them at risk by posing as a gynecologist and placing columbine sticks in them as contraceptive implants.



After the complaints of some affected, who made known what happened before the Corps of Criminal and Criminalistic Scientific Investigations (Cicpc), the subject was arrested and identified as José Daniel López, 38 years old.

#28Apr #Aragua CICPC commissions captured José Daniel López (38), in the El Castaño sector, Zuata parish, José Félix Ribas municipality.

The subject pretended to be a gynecologist and would have been reported by at least 25 women.

The Attorney General of the Republic, Tarek William Saab, reported that the citizen will be charged with the crimes of Illegal Practice of Medicine, Usurpation of Medical Functions, Use of False Documents and Suffered Abortion.

López, with his forged title, worked in several clinics posing as a gynecologist and surgeon. He placed the so-called contraceptive implants that were actually columbine sticks.

He also cut urinary catheters; He performed transvaginal echoes, medical indications and made use of prescriptions from other doctors without his consent, according to local media.

It was learned that he is requested by the Second Court of Control of the state of Aragua and by the Sixth Court of Control of the state of Mérida.

