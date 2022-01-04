Fake green passes and uninoculated vaccine doses. The Carabinieri of the Provincial Command of Ascoli Piceno have executed an order issued by the judge for preliminary investigations, at the request of the prosecutor, for the precautionary custody in prison of a general practitioner, affiliated with Asur, of Ascoli Piceno.

As the prosecutor of Ascoli Piceno Umberto G. Monti makes known in a note, he is challenged “the hypothesis of the embezzlement of 120 vaccine doses withdrawn from the Asur vaccination center of Ascoli Piceno” of which, according to the accusation, would have discarded “by not inoculating them”.

Furthermore, the “false induced in public deed regarding 150 attestations of administration of vaccine doses occurred -administration which is deemed not to have taken place – with consequent release by the Ministry of Health of a green pass to 73 subjects “. Certification that the investigators believe” therefore false “.