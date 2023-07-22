Home page politics

Max Schaefer

Russia attacks Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea. The US fears further false flag attacks, with which Putin is pursuing a clear goal.

Odessa/Washington, DC – The Grains Agreement has long been seen as a bright spot in the Ukraine war. It showed that negotiations between the two warring parties – especially with the aggressor Russia – are possible. However, since Vladimir Putin withdrew from the agreement, this has created a new dynamic in the war. The US is now warning of a new escalation by Russia.

The Kremlin could expand attacks on civilian ships after the end of the grain deal and blame Ukraine, they fear USA. “Our information indicates that Russia has continued to lay sea mines in the approaches to Ukrainian ports,” said John Kirby, communications director for the National Security Council.

US warns of Russian false flag operations in Black Sea

The US government observed that Russia released video of a discovery and detonation of an alleged Ukrainian sea mine. The video – it is feared – could be a harbinger of a Russian false flag attack. “We believe this is a coordinated attempt to justify attacks on civilian ships in the Black Sea and then the Ukraine to blame,” Kirby said loudly New York Times. Russia has also mined shipping routes.

US warns: Russia’s navy could attack civilian ships – and blame it on Ukraine. (Archive photo) © Alexander Galperin/Imago

Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador to the US, contradicted the US government’s statements. Such actions would be “in complete contradiction” to Russian approaches, the diplomat claimed on the embassy’s Telegram channel. Russia is always on the “front line against such crimes”. This means attacks on civilians. This has little to do with the reality of the Ukraine war. Since the attack began Russia repeatedly attacked civilians and killed – and about massacres as perpetrated in Bucha.

UN: Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian Black Sea ports violate international law

Antonov’s statement also contradicts Moscow’s statement that it will consider ships calling at Ukrainian ports as possible military targets in the future. In addition, Russia has repeatedly bombed the port of Odessa and other Ukrainian cities on the Black Sea. As part of a military exercise with live ammunition in the Black Sea, Russia has also practiced attacking ships. That reports NTV citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has criticized Russia for the attacks on Ukrainian ports. They contradict Russia’s commitment under a memorandum of understanding with the United Nations. In addition, the destruction of civilian infrastructure constitutes a violation of international humanitarian law.

Russia pushes escalation in the Black Sea

With the escalation and the attacks on civilian ports in Ukraine after the end of the grain agreement, Russia is pursuing the goal of wringing concessions from the West. That is the conclusion of an analysis by the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW), which deals with questions of defense policy.

Russia is linking the return to the agreement to the condition that “all the principles under which Russia agreed to participate in the agreement are fully taken into account and fulfilled”. This had Wladimir Putin at a televised Russian government meeting on Wednesday 19 July.

Ukraine has meanwhile also responded to the escalation in the Black Sea and the Russian threat to attack civilian ships bound for Ukraine. Loud New York Times warned the country, ships entering Russian ports or ports in through Russia approach occupied areas of Ukraine, considered as having loaded military cargo – “with all the associated risks”. (ms/dpa)