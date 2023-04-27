Genoa – The Genoa prosecutor’s office has opened a file to carry out investigations into the collapse of the false ceiling that occurred inside a classroom at the branch of the Barabino middle school in Sampierdarena.

The chief prosecutor Nicola Piacente wants to understand what happened and why no law enforcement agencies competent in the matter were not immediately notified. “Nobody told us anything – Piacente explained – but I learned the news from the newspapers”.

The collapse took place while the institute, inside the Buranello civic center, was closed for 25 April. On April 26, the school operators who returned after the bank holiday noticed the damage.

“Luckily no one was hurt as the school was closed but it could have been a tragedy,” said the president of the Central West municipality Michele Colnaghi who, in a video posted on social media, showed images of the disastrous state in which the courtroom is currently in.



The case Genoa, the ceiling of a school in Sampierdarena collapses: a near tragedy Beatrice D’Oria April 26, 2023

City technical crews cleared the debris. “But need funds and money as soon as possible to secure this class and other parts of the institution”, adds Colnaghi. “This is one of the schools for which we have repeatedly asked for restructuring interventions, even with the Pnrr – he attacks – but different choices have been madefor schools in other neighborhoods that are evidently part of a Genoa that for some is more important than Sampierdarena”.

In the images shown by the president of the town hall, a large portion of the false ceiling, made up of metal planks, can be seen on the ground and on the desks. With a domino effect, the boards were overwhelmed by the rubble detached from the overlying slab, where large patches of infiltrations can be seen. A few square meters of insulating material also collapsed.