Genoa – Peter Piciocchi, deputy mayor of Genoa also with responsibility for public works, does not mince words. And he says, with regard to the collapse that occurred in the Sampierdarena school, that it is a matter of «a very serious event, a fact that should never have happened. I take full responsibility. Now we are trying to understand how such a thing could have happened».

The deputy mayor underlines that «the Municipality had not received any warning of danger from that school where other works were underway but not in the area affected by the collapse. Not only that: some time ago we made a contract for the verification of all the false ceilings of the school buildings. I am convinced that this is an isolated episode and the courtroom will be usable again in the next few hours”.

Piciocchi also replies to those who, after the collapse, are attacking the municipal administration: «These are sterile controversies. In recent years we have been rearranging dozens of schools with significant works, interventions that had never been done before. The funds do not come only from the Pnrr but also from the coffers of Palazzo Tursi ».

Piciocchi’s inspection

And in a note, the deputy mayor Piciocchi states: «This morning, at 7.45, I performed together with the President of the Municipality 2 Michele Colnaghi and the heads of the municipal technical area an inspection at the branch of the Barabino school, in Sampierdarena, where yesterday the fall of some slats of the false ceiling of a classroom was ascertained. A very serious fact, which should not have happened, which we will remedy immediately and I will guarantee it. An incident that makes us even more determined to continue the determined work of making the school complexes safe and redevelopment, which we have undertaken with investments that are unprecedented in the history of the Municipality of Genoa”.

«I wish to reiterate with great conviction that the issue of schools is and remains the absolute priority in the planning of public works of our Municipality and that, as proof of this, there are so many interventions in progress: yesterday, just to mention the most recent case, I had the joy of inaugurating the new gymnasium and the new toilet facilities of the Teglia school – he said the deputy mayor Piciocchi – We are seeing it these days where, among many things, we are very busy in the transfers of various classes precisely to allow very important works financed through the Pnrr and beyond, which has never happened in the past, even though with all the physiological discomforts in situations of this kind. I apologize to everyone, especially to parents and school stafffor what happened with the commitment to transform this event into an opportunity to do better and more and more».

The CGIL: “The Municipality addresses the issue”

Second the CGIL Genoa, only the case prevented dramatic consequences. «This is a very serious fact – commented yesterday Elena Bruzzese, general secretary of FLC-CGIL Genoa -. Last week the Council Commission on the planning of the three-year plan and Pnrr met in the Municipality with the task of addressing the issues related to the use of European funds dedicated to schools, but we were told that due to lack of time we would only talk of municipal schools.

In the light of the resources that will become available thanks to the Pnrr, the request of the FLC is to also address the issue of state schools which, like municipal ones, will have problems related to restructuring, with consequent closures of classes and complexes, loss of pupils and professorships. “As everyday life demonstrates – adds the union – there is no shortage of problems and in the next commission on 3 May we expect the Municipality to be more willing to deal with an issue that concerns the safety of our children, the organization of the work of teachers and non-teachers and the life times of families”.

The Democratic Party: “Ordinary maintenance of school buildings must be a priority”

According to the council group of the Pd in the Municipality «once again, we note the void and the propaganda nature of the proclamations of the mayor who says he works for a family-friendly city and where young people can find training opportunities, when the reality of the facts is that in Genoa the maintenance ordinary school construction is not a priority for the administration. We ask ourselves – reads a note yesterday – what are the priorities of the Bucci junta and what idea of ​​school it has». And the deputy Valentina Ghio calls for “rapid and strategic interventions and actions starting from Liguria” on the subject of school construction. Also the Osa student association condemned what happened in Sampierdarena.