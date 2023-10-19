False bomb threats increased in France, with numerous airports and tourist sites affected and dozens of evacuations ordered. How are these complaints managed? Are decisions made based on risk? What are those responsible for false alarms exposed to? France 24 analyzes the situation.

This doesn’t stop. On Thursday, October 19, the Palace of Versailles was evacuated for the fourth time in less than a week. Several French airports, including those in Nantes and Beauvais, were evacuated two days in a row. The Louvre museum was also affected last Saturday. Bomb threats multiply throughout France.

Education Minister Gabriel Attal announced on Monday that “168 bomb threats had been issued to schools since the start of the school year” on September 4. The head of the Transport portfolio, Clément Beaune, summarized the day on Wednesday night: “17 airports threatened, 15 airports evacuated, 130 flights canceled and numerous delays.”

130 vols annulés. Of three names of delays. Ces fausses alertes ne sont pas des mauvaises blagues. They are des délits. They are sanctioned. Une plainte a été déposée pour chaque menace. Avec une saisine du procureur @DGAC https://t.co/fSlsdhKMrH — Clement Beaune (@CBeaune) October 18, 2023



This increase in bomb threats comes at a particular time: France remains vigilant against the possibility of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict moving to its territory. In addition, it placed its Vigipirate system, created to increase security against terrorist acts, at the “emergency attack” level, after the October 13 knife attack that claimed the life of Dominique Bernard, a French teacher at the institute. Gambetta, in the northern town of Arras.

Although no real threat has been confirmed to date, reports are consistently taken seriously. “We cannot take any risk, so no alert is taken lightly, we always evacuate,” says Flavien Bénazet, general secretary of the SNUIPN police union.

Complaints come in the form of phone calls, emails or messages sent to the ‘Ma sécurité’ (My security) platform, which allows citizens to quickly contact the Police to issue any type of alert.

The same procedure, whatever the context

Hoax bomb threats are nothing new. “It is something that happens very occasionally, often related to current events. Any place open to the public can be affected, but it is still rare. It is clear that at the moment there is a peak,” admits Flavien Bénazet.

Statistics on the number of bomb threats recorded each year in France are not publicly available. Contacted by France 24, the Ministry of the Interior did not respond to our requests.

In the event of an alert, the procedure is always the same, regardless of the context. The person who receives the alert quickly transmits it to his superiors, who contact the prefecture of the department to order the evacuation of the place and the sending of a bomb disposal team.

“In the event of a bomb threat, search teams for the explosive device must be created. Each search team must include at least one person who knows the place well,” indicates the official code of procedure, consulted by France 24.

⚠️ 🇫🇷 Pour des raisons de sécurité, le château de Versailles évacue les visitaurs et procèdera à la réouverture dès que les verifications auront été menées. Nous vous remercions de votre comprohension. pic.twitter.com/RX2qV0M6Km — Château de Versailles (@CVersailles) October 19, 2023



While waiting for the explosives disposal team, the search team must, always according to the procedural code, “act with caution”, “not alter the environmental conditions: turn on or off a light, a computer, a television”, ” look for defects that appear recent: false ceiling elements displaced, ventilation plate screws missing, fire extinguisher displaced”, “search the technical rooms and elevators”, “do not move anything, do not open any package, bag, package or luggage” and “accurately account for the anomalies found.”

In the case of the Palace of Versailles, the evacuations were decided in agreement with the Yvelines prefecture and were carried out by teams from the site, in collaboration with the National Police, anti-explosive teams and the special “Sentinelle” device. Although the palace remained closed throughout Saturday, it reopened to the public on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday after operations.

“Our staff obeys a procedure applied in particular in the case of suspicious packages. These are occasional. A type of alert like the one we are currently experiencing (numerous bomb threats) is, however, exceptional,” says a statement from the Palace of Versailles, contacted by France 24.

“The larger the place, the more personnel you will need. You need police to establish the security perimeter, police to carry out searches, experts to defuse bombs… False bomb threats mobilize a lot of personnel that could be used elsewhere to respond to real dangers,” laments Flavien Bénazet.

The French Minister of Justice, Éric Dupond-Moretti, warned on Wednesday that “the clowns” behind false alarms, particularly bomb alarms, will be “found” and “punished.” The minister condemned “pranks that create psychosis” and announced that “parents will be required to reimburse the damages caused” if minors are involved.

According to article 322-14 of the French Penal Code, “the act of communicating or disseminating false information in order to give the impression that destruction or damage is going to be committed or has been committed against people is punishable by two years in prison.” and a fine of 30,000 euros. The same penalties will apply to the communication or dissemination of false information that leads one to believe that a disaster may lead to unnecessary intervention by emergency services.”

“We can find most of the people behind these false alerts,” warns Flavien Bénazet. So, even if they try to hide their identity or change their IP address, “we have the means to track them,” he adds.

On Thursday, October 12, the Rouen juvenile court sentenced a 17-year-old teenager to 15 months in prison, suspended, for sending threats by email in September, which caused 24 evacuations in 16 different schools in the area, reported ‘Le Parisien’.