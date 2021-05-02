Sales of electrified, hybrid and gas vehicles increased 107% in March compared to 2019. The decarbonisation of transport it has become one of the great environmental challenges we face today. And the market reflects this, with a month of March in which 27,002 vehicles of these types have been delivered in Spain, with a growth in passenger car deliveries of 108% and 25,320 units, compared to the same month of 2019

One of the alternatives for decarbonisation is autogas, a mixture of butane and propane whose consumption has increased by 50% in the last decade, becoming one of the preferred fuels to replace oil in the long term. In fact, autogas already powers 27 million vehicles in the world, 15 of them in Europe, especially in Italy, Germany and Poland.

The experts of BeGas, a pioneer in manufacturing 100% autogas engines homologated in Europe, analyze the main characteristics of these vehicles and the false beliefs around them that have been established in society.

· The remotorization of a model created for diesel is not feasible. It wasn’t until BeGas, after five years of research, showed that it was. Thanks to the replacement of the diesel engine with its 100% autogas engine, the scrapping of the vehicle and the generation of more than 16,000 kg of waste is avoided. In this way, it contributes to the circular economy, in addition to drastically reducing polluting emissions.

· They involve a large financial outlay. The price is another of the strengths of autogas, since it ranges between 40% and 50% less than that of conventional fuels, which allows fleets to save up to 36% in fuel costs. In addition, the re-motorization of diesel vehicles by the BeGas AVG represents significant additional savings. Compared to the cost of acquiring a new vehicle, this operation allows companies and institutions to save around 250,000 euros, if we are talking about a city bus, and about 160,000 euros in the case of a truck for collecting urban waste, facilitating local corporations with less budget are committed to the ecological transition.

· It is difficult to find supply points. Currently there are more than 700 service stations nationwide that supply autogas and the implementation of pumps for this fuel in user facilities is very simple. The way in which it is recharged is similar to that of gasoline or diesel, so that companies or transport departments of public administrations will not have to invest large amounts in facilities or in extra learning for their drivers, since they are totally familiar with the system.

· They hardly reduce polluting emissions. All vehicles powered by autogas have the Eco label from the DGT. In fact, they achieve lower CO2 emissions than the most modern diesels. In addition, vehicles with BeGas engines reduce emissions of other polluting gases, such as NOx or suspended particles, by up to 90% and also contribute to the reduction of noise pollution in cities, as they achieve noise levels of a 50% lower than diesel vehicles.

· It is not a safe fuel. Autogas is not toxic or corrosive and, as it is a gas, it does not cause spillage. Vehicles powered by this fuel meet the same quality standards as any other vehicle. In addition, it has the lowest flammability range, compared to gasoline and diesel. Therefore, autogas is a fuel just as safe as the rest.