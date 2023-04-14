Sunday, April 16, 2023
False alarm | Several units were called to the scene of the fire, even though it was sunset

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 14, 2023
in World Europe
City|False alarm

The suspected fire turned out to be a hallucination.

Showy the sunset caused an unnecessary rescue mission in Helsinki on Friday evening.

The fire was reported in Lauttasaari after eight o’clock. Eight emergency services units were called to the scene.

There was no fire, but the person who raised the alarm had mistaken the sunset he saw in the distance for a fire, the on-duty fire marshal of the Helsinki Rescue Service Kari Ursin tells.

Similar cases have happened elsewhere in Finland in the past.

Recommended

