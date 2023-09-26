The prosecutors of the Rome Prosecutor’s Office have entered the president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, in the register of suspects in the investigation for the accusation of false accounting. The proceeding is linked to the alleged fictitious capital gains on the purchase of Victor Osimhen in 2020. The registration of De Laurentiis in Rome is an act due after the sending of the documents by the Neapolitan prosecutors.
