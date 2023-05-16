Falls, withdrawals and a lot of chaos in stage 10 of the Giro d’Italia 2023

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The day of this Tuesday was carried out over 196 kilometers.
magnus cut prevailed in the tenth stage of the Italy spindisputed between Scandian and Viareggioof 196 kilometers, in which Geraint Thomas He wore the pink leader’s shirt, the Colombians kept their positions, in a fraction that had suffered many falls and several retirements.
The batch that finished the time trial on Sunday was reduced, since for this Tuesday 12 withdrawals were recorded.
the day
The winner of the day entered the group of cyclists who have won stages in the three big ones: Giro d’Italia, Tour de France and Tour of Spain.
It was a day complicated by the rain, the wet floor and the falls, which occurred in bulk, for which there were many affected runners, who stayed and lost time.
And in that group are the Colombians Fernando Gaviriawho went to the floor, and Einer Rubiowho lost the wheel and gave up a lot of time in the general.
classifications
Stage
1. Magnus Cort 4 h 51 min 15 sec
2. Derek Gee mt
3. Alessandro de Marchi at 2 seconds
4. Mads Pedersen at 51 seconds
22. Geraint Thomas mt
23.Tao Geoghegan mt
24. Joao Almeida mt
38. Primoz Roglic mt
39. Santiago Buitrago mt.
110. Einer Rubio at 11 min 19 s
144. Fernando Gaviria at 23 min 02 s
General
1. Geraint Thomas39 h 26 min 33 s
2. Primoz Roglic at 2 s
3. Tao Geoghegan at 5 s
4. Joao Almeida at 22 seconds
5. Andreas Leknessund at 35 seconds
6. Lennard Kamna at 1 min 52 sec
7. Damiano Caruso at 1 min 28 sec
8. Pavel Sivakov at 1 min 28 sec
9. Eddie Dunbar at 2 min 32 sec
10.Thymen Arensman mt
15. Santiago Buitrago at 4 min 40 s
26. Einer Rubio at 17 min 10 sec
140. Fernando Gaviria 2 h 01 min 19 s
