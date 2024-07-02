Genoa – Accident at work in Fountains in the hinterland of Genoa. In the afternoon a worker of about 50 years old, working on a street pole, fell down a slope at the side of the road and ended up on the bed of a stream.

The man was rescued by 118 personnel. Firefighters, Alpine rescue volunteers and police officers intervened and took care of the recovery and surveys. Alert and conscious, the worker was transported in red code, the most urgent, to the hospital Saint martin.