Mourning in the province of Frosinone for the tragic death of a man who, unfortunately, decided to end his life. The episode occurred on the morning of Thursday 4 July in Pofi, when the seventy-year-old fell into a well in the centre of the municipality of Frosinone.

70-Year-Old Man Throws Himself Into Well in Pofi

The recovery operations were immediate, but unfortunately all efforts were in vain. The man’s body was lifeless once pulled out of the hole in the ground. At first the investigators had assumed an accident. Near the well there was a chair, but the discovery of a suicide note revealed the truth.

The man left a letter in which he greeted everyone he knew, before committing the extreme gesture. A decision that left everyone shocked and saddened in the small town of Pofi, where the man lived alone.

On the causes that led to the seventy years old to arrive at this distressing epilogue there is not much information, but it is clear that it was a deliberate gesture. The firefighters, the carabinieri and the health personnel of 118 intervened in the incident, who tried to do everything possible to save the man’s life.

The community of Pofi, in shock at the loss of one of its fellow citizens, gathers around the family and to the friends of man to face this moment of pain together.

There loneliness It can be a very intense and debilitating feeling, which can lead to depression, anxiety and despair. In the presence of strong loneliness, the person can feel misunderstood, abandoned and without emotional support.

It is important to emphasize that suicide is never the solution to problems. There are always better alternatives to deal with loneliness and ache emotional. Mental health professionals, along with family and friends, can constructively help resolve and overcome negativity.