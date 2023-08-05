Drama in the river for a family, 6-year-old girl dies after her mother hits her with a boat

A truly heartbreaking episode is what happened last Friday, July 28, in the state of Arizona. A girl of alone 6 years died after a mother ran her over with the boat she was driving in the river. The father made the heartbreaking discovery.

The agents who intervened are currently at work to understand what happened and above all how the serious accident unfolded, which unfortunately led to a serious loss.

According to information disclosed by some local media, the events took place on the day of Friday 28 July. Precisely in Lake Pleasant, County of Maricopain the state of Arizona.

Two families had decided to rent that one boat, to spend time together, in the name of relaxation and light-heartedness. It was supposed to be a day of joy, which instead turned into a drama.

From what emerged the little girl was fell into the seaprobably to reach his dad who was clinging to the keel. But none of the adults realized it.

Driving the vehicle in the river was hers mother. The latter when she left, she didn’t notice at all that her little daughter was in the water and with the propeller she affected.

The death of the 6-year-old girl after falling into the water

The father was the first to find the body in the water and the situation immediately appeared desperate. Local police officers received a call around 11.

When they arrived they discovered that the girl had one amputated leg. From here they ordered his urgent transfer to the hospital, but unfortunately this is exactly where he is dead.

The little one didn’t make it to survive, leaving a emptiness that cannot be filled in hearts of those who loved her. Now the police are working to understand what happened and above all what to do for the family.