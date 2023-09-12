Three deaths at work in 24 hours, three more victims in a spiral that shows no signs of stopping. The first death in S. Eufemia Lamezia, in the province of Catanzaro. A 48-year-old worker died when he fell from the roof of a warehouse while he was working in the former Sir area.

The second however occurred at the Weingartner farm, in the Cologna hamlet of the municipality of San Genesio, in Alto Adige where a farmer was crushed by the tractor he was driving.

The third involved a fifty-year-old worker, MT, who died after falling from scaffolding on a private construction site in Scala Torregrotta, in the province of Messina. The carabinieri at the Fondachello station are investigating the accident.

Deaths at work

Different stories, places, faces with a single merciless fate: dying in the workplace. A situation that is now increasingly unacceptable also and above all from the streets of Brandizzo which so shocked the entire country with the death of the 4 workers hit by the train. Nothing concrete has yet corresponded to the horror of those deaths if, counting in hand, there have been at least 12 unrelated deaths recorded since then. One a day.

Data in the first seven months of 2023

The latest numbers from Inail are merciless: in the first seven months of 2023 there were 559 fatal accidents recorded, an increase compared to the same period of the previous year when in seven months there were 569 deaths at work. A situation that shakes consciences but also politics, starting from the head of state, Sergio Mattarella, who made his voice forcefully heard in a message sent to the Minister of Labour, Marina Elvira Calderone, on the occasion of the launch of the course training on health and safety at work.

Mattarella’s warning

«Deaths at work hurt our souls. They hurt people in the maximum value of existence, the right to life. They hurt their families. They hurt society as a whole. Working is not dying”, writes the President who recalls how Italy “places the right to work and the right to health among the founding principles of the Republic. It is not tolerable to lose a worker due to the failure to apply the rules that should guarantee their safety at work. The deaths of recent weeks tell us that what we are doing is not enough.”

The Government’s response

On the government front, the president of the Chamber’s Labor commission, Walter Rizzetto, reveals to LaPresse the hypothesis of a government bill, linked to the Labor decree of last May 1st, to increase workplace safety controls by strengthening the number of men and means of the inspectorates. «Immediate actions must lead to increasing controls and promoting a greater culture of prevention, providing labor inspectorates with more resources and men and starting a broad prevention phase also among companies. We are working on it with the Minister of Labor”, he assures.