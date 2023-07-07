He did not make it Ivana Busione 64-year-old woman who lost his life while in a cabin in Valtorta, in the province of Bergamo, in Lombardy, with partner and grandchild. The woman fell down the stairs: she had reached the top, when she suddenly fell backwards. The exact dynamics of what happened must be understood: she may have had an illness.

The woman was climbing an external concrete staircase of a cabin where she was together with her partner and grandson, who witnessed the whole scene a few meters away. When it’s got to the topsuddenly fell down.

The woman, falling down the stairs, stopped a few steps below. Unfortunately for her there was nothing they could do: the 64-year-old woman, resident of Laxolo of Val Brembillaa fraction of the homonymous valley in the province of Bergamo, died almost immediately.

The accident took place on the morning of Thursday 6 July 2023 in Valtorta, in a cabin located in locality of Valle Grobbia, fraction Costa. The woman was originally from here and she was spending a few days in the valley with her partner and her little nephew.

The doctors will now have to ascertain whether the woman died from an illness she had and which caused the fall, or if the woman died from the blow and trauma received as a result of the fall down the stairs.

Ivana Busi was only 64 years old, died falling down the stairs in a cabin

The Carabinieri of Piazza Brembana have already arranged all the necessary investigations and have already returned the body of the 64-year-old woman to the family, who will now be able to prepare her funeral.

Photo source from Pixabay

The operators of the Alpine Rescue, the Carabinieri and the health workers immediately arrived on the scene with an ambulance from Bergamo. Unfortunately, however, the doctors could not help but ascertain his death.