Fatal accident at work in the late afternoon in Gaiole in Chianti (Siena). The victim was a 24-year-old worker who, according to a reconstruction, fell from scaffolding from a height of approximately 10 metres. The accident occurred near a farm in the Terrazze di Adine area. The young man died immediately. The Misericordia ambulance of Radda in Chianti, the Pegaso 2 helicopter, the fire brigade and the Pisll (Prevention, Hygiene and Safety in the Workplace) staff intervened on site. Investigations are underway to establish the causes, dynamics and circumstances of the accident.