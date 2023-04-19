Almost unanimously enthusiasts, fans and insiders had indicated and still indicate Francis Bagnaia as the clear favorite for the 2023 MotoGP world championship. At the moment, the rider from Chivasso does not seem to have competitive and continuous rivals who will be able to challenge him for the world title in the long run. Paradoxically, the main opponent of ‘Pecco’ – and of his flaming red Ducati number 1 – seems to be himself, given that in the first three championship rounds he ran into two crashes, one in Argentina (while he was chasing Marco Bezzecchi in the wet) and one in Austin (when he was leading the race).

Crashes in the race are becoming Bagnaia’s Achilles heelwhich has undeniably put exponential growth on the track in the last two years, just think of the management of the Austin Sprint, where he won by gap in just 10 laps, after setting the track record in qualifying on Saturday morning. Since wearing the colors of the official Ducati team, the Piedmontese champion has totaled 9 crashes out of 41 GPs (21%): Mugello, Misano2 of 2021; Losail, Le Mans, Barcelona, ​​Sachsenring, Motegi 2022 and Termas de Rio Hondo and Austin 2023.

However, the error percentage rises if we take into account the escalation of crashes that occurred from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in October 2021 onwards: in fact, in the last 18 months Bagnaia slipped in 8 GPs out of 26 (30%), a percentage almost equal to that of victories in the same period, 10 out of 26 (38%).

Regarding the last knockout, that of the Circuit of The Americas, Bagnaia explained that he didn’t understand the mistake that threw him off the bike. Luca Marini, who was following him from the rear, gave his explanation: “In that corner Pecco had a very narrow line. And throughout the weekend he was taking that corner much faster than all the other Ducatisti. Perhaps the wind also had an influence, but he approached that corner a little abruptly and tackled it at 10 km/h faster than us. And maybe he put the front tire to the test ”.

The standings without the Sprints

Despite the two crashes in three races, Bagnaia is still in second place in the world standings, with 53 points and 11 behind leader Marco Bezzecchi. In fact, the reigning world champion can exploit theexcellent performance offered during the Sprintsa specialty that sees him clearly in the lead:

1. Bagnaia 28

2. Martin 18

3.Binder 17

4. Bezzecchi 13

5. Aleix Espargarò, Marini 10.

If the MotoGP format had remained unchanged, Bagnaia would have lost six positions in the standings today, as can be seen from the ranking that only takes into account the Sunday GPs:

1. Bezzecchi 51

2. Zarco 42

3. Rins 38

4. Vinales 37

5. Quartararo 33

6. Marines 28

7. Alex Marquez 27

8. Bagnaia 25.