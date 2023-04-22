Ups and downs

Two victories out of three in the Sprint races, one victory in the Portuguese Grand Prix, but also two crashes, in the Argentina and United States races. The beginning of 2023 of I’m sorry Bagnaia very reminiscent of his 2022: victories and falls, triumphs and dust, in a sort of endless roller coaster ride. It was hoped that the world title won with merit last year, after a spectacular comeback in the standings, would give the Piedmontese centaur greater consistency in performance. But that hasn’t been the case so far. Bagnaia continued to alternate races won by dominating a apparently inexplicable empty passages for a champion of his level.

Austin’s mistake

In the Austin race, the images of the desperate Ducati garage went around the world after the crash of the #1, who ended up on the ground while he was leading the race. Actually though the leaders of the red have always lined up in defense of their protégé, which last year brought the drivers’ world title back to red after 15 years of waiting. The general manager of Ducati, Gigi Dall’Igna, took care of defending Bagnaia and, in general, the riders who sometimes make mistakes.

Dall’Igna’s defense

Speaking with the German site Speedweek, the engineer who more than any other contributed to creating the Ducati hegemony in the premier class of two wheels clearly expressed his thoughts: “Get mad when the pilots get it wrong? No – assured Dall’Igna – everyone gets it wrong and the pilot has a really tough job. Only when pilots make the same mistakes over and over does it become a problem. But the mistakes themselves must be accepted”. A message that also seems clear guarantee of support to Bagnaia.

A ‘patrol’ difficult to maintain

Dall’Igna then tackled another delicate and interesting topic: that of eight Ducatis on the track. The question is not particularly welcome to the other manufacturers, who consider it too advantageous for Ducati, which already has the best means, to have even almost half of the grid under its control. Conversely, the 56-year-old engineer from Thiene is obviously happy with this abundance. However, he too is aware that it is one situation that will not last foreveralso thanks to the enormous effort that Ducati requires to manage this ‘patrol’: “I’m very happy to have eight bikes on track, but we certainly can’t continue like this in the long term“, he concluded.