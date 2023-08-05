Vacation turns into tragedy, Giulia Pozzebon died at 35, after a fall during an excursion: she had 2 children

He was called Julia Pozzebon the 35-year-old woman, who unfortunately died while on vacation with her family, on a hike with a friend. She was in the mountains when suddenly, due to bad weather, she fell from a height of about 150 meters.

The doctors who intervened together with the rescuers, were unable to do anything for her, except to ascertain hers death. When they arrived she was already dead.

According to information released by some newspapers, the events took place in the late afternoon of Friday 4th Augustat about 19. Precisely on Mount Limidariowhich divides the border between Switzerland and Italy.

Giulia was on holiday with her husband and the two young children. She actually lived in the municipality of Albissola Marina, located in the province of Savona. The aim was to spend days of relaxation and light-heartedness.

However, on that day in the morning with a friend they had decided to do that hike. For this they left on foot and around 18.30, they were at about 2000 meters high.

When suddenly the two women were affected by bad weather. A rain that didn’t stop falling. Consequently, it is precisely at this point that Giulia Pozzebon is precipitated for a height of about 150 meters.

The death of Giulia Pozzebon after the fall

Rega’s Swiss Rescue Service received the request help around 6.30pm. But at first they didn’t understand if it was the Swiss or Italian side.

Shortly afterwards they understood that it was precisely the Italian one and from here the prompts started searches of the case. Once we arrived at the place, Giulia was already there lifeless because of that serious fall.

The body was now transferred in the morgue of Santa Maria Maggiore, for the recognition and all routine checks. The coroner intervened on the spot and confirmed his death and also the men of the Alpine Rescue.