A 26-year-old man died after falling 150 meters from the Tivan trail. The tragedy before the friend’s eyes. Yesterday around 6 pm the 118 Central was contacted by a hiker in a state of severe shock, who reported the fall of a friend, fallen from the Tivan Trail, during the tour of the Civetta ring. The Suem helicopter from Pieve di Cadore, returning from a mission, was immediately diverted to the indicated point.

Having identified some people who were making signals, lowering themselves vertically, the crew quickly saw the lifeless body of GA, 26 years old, from Ravenna and hoisted up the medical team and the helicopter rescue technician, then joined in the operations by a rescuer who was returning from a climb and came down to give his help. Unfortunately, the conditions of the young man, who fell 150 meters between rock jumps, immediately appeared very serious.

The boy was put on a stretcher and hoisted on board, where medical procedures were carried out until he reached the emergency room in Pieve di Cadore, where unfortunately there was nothing more that could be done. The friend, very shocked by what had happened, was accompanied to the Coldai Refuge and then entrusted to the Val di Zoldo Alpine Rescue.