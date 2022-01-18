Red Bull And Aston Martin have finally managed to reach an agreement regarding the future of Dan Fallows, former aerodynamic leader of the Milton Keynes team that Lawrence Stroll’s team had recruited months ago for the 2022 season. The story had even ended in court, with a first sentence – referring to some precedents brought for example by Fallows’ lawyer to get his client’s release in advance – which seemed to have given Red Bull right.

But now the situation has been unraveled thanks to an agreement between the two teams. Fallows will in fact be able to join the Aston Martin working group starting from April 2 this year. Until that time he will remain in effect a Red Bull employee. In the Silverstone-based team, which recently named Mike Krack as their new team principal, Fallows will take on the role of technical director. A joint statement by the two teams officially defined the agreement, avoiding further legal consequences. “We are delighted to have reached an agreement with Red Bull that releases Dan from his contract early and we can’t wait for him to join the team”, said the CEO of the British team Martin Whitmarsh.

“We would like to thank Dan for his many years of excellent service and wish him well for the future. “, the comment of the Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, which gave the green light to the operation. Finally came the comment of Fallows who stated that he had “lived many happy years at Red Bull Racing. I am proud of what we have achieved. I can’t wait for next season and a new challenge“.

