The world of Formula 1 is currently experiencing the legal battle between the Red Bull and Aston Martin, which focuses on the passage of Dan Fallows from the Austrian to the British team. The former Milton Keynes aerodynamicist, in fact, should have moved, with the advent of the new year, to the team owned by Lawrence Stroll, who would welcome him as Technical Director. However, British justice accepted Red Bull’s request, which challenged Fallows for non-compliance with the contractual terms.

In this way, the collaboration of the British coach with Aston Martin would seriously risk even slipping to July 2023, also thanks to the refusal of Red Bull in accepting the resignation presented last year at the time of the demotion of Fallows from the F1 project to another linked to a road car. The lawsuit will continue until the end of January, when Fallows’ future will be clearer and more defined.

In the meantime, the Aston Martin team principal also intervened on this complex affair, Otmar Szafnauer, who thus indicated Fallows’ inclusion program in the British team: “Our aim is to get it started as soon as possible, and in the first quarter of 2022 – has explained – therefore, at the beginning of the season. Hopefully, in that time frame, we will be able to welcome Dan into the team. We hired more than 150 people in 2021 – he added – and we will continue to strengthen our technical staff. If we want to win a world championship in four years, we need human resources and infrastructure at the level of the top teams, and we are on the right path. We are still negotiating the beginning of Dan Fallows’ adventure with us, as soon as we have certain terms we will communicate them ”. Another stroke of the Aston Martin was the purchase of Luca Furbatto from Alfa Romeo. The Italian technician will hold the role of Engineering Director and he too is awaiting the expiry of the gardening period.