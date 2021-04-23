Andrés asks: I am looking at batches going to corn and soybeans. The batches that come out of corn are very dirty with varied weeds (red yuyo, digitaria, Eleusine, maicillo). Would you do a double hit to cut the cycle and then a tillage residual in these extreme cases and then a residual? What residual do you think is correct for a long fallow of soybeans and corn? Have you used atrazine + ALS thinking of black branch as a problem weed (taking into account that there could be black branch tolerant to ALS)? Or what other active principle do you think is convenient for this purpose in long fallow?

Response from Marcelo de la Vega: Hello Andrés, let’s start with the lots that come out of soybeans, since the dates would be the present ones.

To keep them clean, if you don’t think of a winter crop, it could be a cover crop, (a tack for example going to corn) that will make other contributions in addition to keeping them clean. If the idea is a clean fallow with herbicides, the most used are atrazine or some ALS. Personally, I would try not to use sulfonylureas, they are very residual, we are using them very frequently, there is accumulation in the soil and carry over problems are observed. In autumn, 80% of the births are broadleaf weeds, only 20% are monocots.

A very good option to replace atrazine is amicarbazone, with higher residuality. For example, here in the north, in fields with a lot of Ipomoea with doses of 700 g it allows me spring fallows without births until I reach the sowing. For example, applied in autumn, it would allow you to control, in addition to the black branch, the births of purslane and comelina that also occur at that time.

With regard to leaving corn, you tell me that the batches are dirty, here we should see if it is late corn, where the autumnal births of weeds occur inside and they arrive with an inappropriate size to control, in that case it would be a branch black and can be Chloris (in the north surely mauve and Chloris) but not red yuyo, Eleusine or digitaria since they are summer weeds. I believe, and taking into account the probable presence of a black branch with resistance to ALS, that some inhibitor of photosystem II would be a good option. Later it would continue with intermediate or short fallows. Greetings!

