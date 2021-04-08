Question Marcelo: Hi Juan Carlos, my question refers to the use of atrazine and fallow for corn. How do you recommend that I divide the dose taking into account that the predominant weed is black branch? The corn is late and will be sown on 11/25/21. Thanks

Response from Juan Carlos Papa: Marcelo, I will tell you about my experience in similar situations. The main emergency flow of Conyza occurs in autumn, so at that time atrazine, in my experiments, showed a very good residual activity from a dose of 1.0-1.25 kg ai / ha (eg 2, 0-2.5 liters / ha of atrazine 50%). However, it is difficult to say how long this residual will last, since many factors intervene in degradation, the dose is a very important one, together with the environment, as well as on the manifestation of the different emergency flows.

Considering that the second flow can eventually occur in the spring, you could reserve 1.0 to 1.25 kg-ai / ha for late fallow or for early pre-sowing, depending on how you see the evolution of the weeds through your monitoring which is essential since there are no fixed recipes. Finally, I tell you that in our experiments a combination that provided excellent results on black branches and other weeds was atrazine with bicyclopyrone, in early pre-sowing or pre-emergence treatments. Greetings.

