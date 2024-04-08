













In a somewhat curious way, it has just been confirmed that Prime Video is already working on a second season of the series. fallout. The most interesting thing is that its first season has not yet hit the screens, which means that they have a lot of confidence in this production.

The information comes thanks to the Variety media. They had access to data from the California Film Commission. Thanks to this they learned that the state gave an incentive to Amazon to record the second season of fallout in that state of the USA.

It should be noted that so far neither Amazon nor anyone involved with the production has confirmed the second season. However, the data is real. They were probably waiting for the premiere to surprise fans with the announcement. After all, all episodes will be available on the same day.

It will be this April 11 when the first season of fallout arrives in its entirety on Prime Video. After this we will surely see if it is really worth having a second season. Although progress seems to indicate yes. Are you already waiting for the premiere?

What will the Fallout series be about?

The series of fallout It is based on the video games of the same name by Bethesda. Here we will follow Lucy, a survivor and inhabitant of a nuclear shelter who goes out into the world in search of her missing father. We will also have a bounty hunter and a member of the iron brotherhood as secondary protagonists.

Source: Prime Video

It should be noted that the series will not adapt the story of any of the games as such. It is a completely original narrative that takes place in the same universe. But we are worried that it could deviate too much, since Todd Howard, current director of its games, was very involved with the production. Do you think it's another good video game adaptation?

