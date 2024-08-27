To have one’s say is Jeff Gardiner, a veteran producer of the Fallout series, who spoke with Boss Rush. Gardiner has worked on Fallout for more than a decade, spanning Fallout 3, Fallout 4, and Fallout 76.

The success of a cinematic adaptation of a video game is not a given and having a quality IP behind it is not a sufficient guarantee. Gearbox Software knows this well, having seen the film Borderlands to fail completely at the box office and even a veteran of Fallout who is grateful for the results achieved by the Amazon Prime TV series.

Words from the producer of Fallout

During the interviewGardiner talks about how “RPGs live and die by story,” explaining how great storytelling can trump frustrating mechanics. He says this philosophy applies to all games, but that he “saw it in the Fallout TV show, which was a huge hit.”

Cate Blanchett in Borderlands movie

“It wasn’t even about the characters,” he continues, “because they didn’t use the canonical characters, […] but the setting and the tone they were a connective tissue and a sufficient glue to make sure that [il regista] Jonah Nolan and the showrunners could create an amazing series. And that’s a good sign, because recently another movie came out, based on a more action game, which is a fantastic game, but that movie got pilloried.”

It is quite clear that Gardiner is talking about the Borderlands Movie. The producer does not comment on the quality of the film, but says that its failure makes him even more aware of the success of the Fallout television series.

Gardiner also talks about the video game curse and the fact that until recently “they saw each other [adattamenti di videogiochi] done badly so many times, with people choosing the wrong things to focus on, or not taking it seriously enough, or taking it too seriously. There’s a fine line where the content is taken too seriously and then it’s not funny, it’s not engaging. Or you’re being ironic the whole time, winking at the camera, and the viewer feels like they’re not playing the game.”

It also looks like the Borderlands movie is about to leave theaters and hit streaming services shortly after its release.