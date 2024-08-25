“Inside Season One” is the title of the documentary about the first season of the Fallout TV seriespublished by Amazon also to celebrate the extraordinary success of the show, available on the Prime Video streaming platform.

In the video we see the protagonists Ella Purnell, Walter Goggins and Aaron Moten talk about their respective roles in the transposition, the scenes that involved them the most and, in general, their experience with this project.

Of course, producer and director Jonathan Nolan also appears, who explained the many difficulties of a television series based on a video gamethe episodic nature of the show and the hours available to somehow condense Fallout’s twenty-five year history.

Finally, there is the testimony of Todd Howard, who spoke about how the script immediately convinced him and his collaborators of the quality of the work done by the authors, and how well they understood the nature of the franchise.