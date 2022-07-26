A new image related to the Fallout TV series. In this case, we have a way to see the Atomic Armor taken from the game, or at least a piece. The image was shared via imgur, as you can see below.

As the fans will know, Fallout’s Atomic Armor it doesn’t always have the same design within the series. As indicated by comicbook.com, the one shown in the image looks more like the version of Fallout 4, as it appears to be large and massive. In any case, the choice of this version of the Atomic Armor doesn’t tell us much about the series.

Via Reddit, where the imgur link was shared, Fallout fans claim that the T-60 Atomic Armor it’s one of the most beautiful to watch, so it makes sense that the production of the series chose this version for the TV series.

We remind you that the Fallout Amazon TV series has recently officially started filming: you can see a first photo here.