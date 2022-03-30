Amazon Studios announced theleading actress from the Fallout TV seriesin production at the video streaming service in collaboration with Bethesda: it is Ella Purnell, who therefore plays the main character of the story.

Purnell is known for her participation in the recently renewed series Yellowjackets for a second season, and Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead for Netflix, as well as starring in Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, Sweetbitter, Ordeal by Innocence and Belgravia. .

Purnell therefore joins the other actor announced so far in cast of the Fallout series, or Walton Goggins, whose role has not yet been officially announced. Production on the Fallout series is slated to begin sometime in 2022, with Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serving as executive producers alongside Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

Nolan himself will also be director of the first episode of the series, waiting to know more details on the direction of the series. Among the executive producers there is also Todd Howard of Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman of Bethesda Softworks, together of course with Amazon Studios.